Allocore Applauds Introduction of Lending.gov

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allocore today welcomed the introduction of the bipartisan Federal Loan Systems Modernization Act of 2026 (“Lending.gov”), legislation introduced by Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in the Senate and Congressmen Brad Finstad (R-MN) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D- IL) in the House, to modernize the technology infrastructure that supports federal lending and credit programs.Federal loan programs are lifelines for millions of Americans, helping students pursue college degrees, supporting farmers working to feed the nation, and empowering small businesses that drive economic prosperity in every corner of our country. Yet many of these critical programs continue to rely on fragmented, decades-old technology systems that make it harder to deliver the timely service these hardworking Americans deserve, manage risk, and protect taxpayer dollars.Lending.gov recognizes that modern, shared technology infrastructure can improve service delivery to the American people, strengthen program integrity, and reduce unnecessary duplication, all while protecting the underlying missions of federal lending programs that fuel our nation’s economic prosperity.“We at Allocore are inspired by the bipartisan focus Senators Blackburn and Hassan are bringing to the important issue of federal credit modernization,” said Bill Webner , CEO of Allocore. “At its heart, this is about serving the American people better—the farmer applying for an agriculture loan, the single parent seeking to go back to college, the family trying to buy their first home. It’s about giving agencies the tools they need to operate at the scale and complexity these programs demand today. Lending.gov is an important step toward improving service for hardworking borrowers, strengthening safeguards against fraud, and being better stewards of taxpayer resources.”Allocore supports efforts that enable federal agencies to adopt proven, commercial technology solutions and shared services that improve performance while preserving program authority and accountability. A coordinated approach to loan system modernization can help agencies focus more of their time and resources on mission delivery, serving the Americans who depend on these programs to build better lives and drive economic prosperity and less on maintaining outdated infrastructure.The introduction of a proposed lending.gov reflects growing bipartisan recognition that federal credit operations are essential economic infrastructure—the backbone of opportunity for millions of Americans—and deserve the same level of modernization and operational discipline expected in other large-scale financial systems that drive our nation’s prosperity.About AllocoreAllocore powers leading government loans, grants, and fraud prevention programs with a unified platform built for efficiency and security. With trillions in loans and grants processed and billions in fraud prevented, Allocore brings the precision of commercial banking technology to the public sector.

