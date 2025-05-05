Applications now open for standpipe upgrades in drought affected communities

Release date: 05/05/25

Councils across drought-affected regions of South Australia can now apply for funding under the newly launched Publicly Accessible Standpipe Upgrade Fund, a further component of the Malinauskas State Government’s $73 million Drought Support Package.

The $1.4 million fund will support councils to upgrade standpipe infrastructure, improving security of access to water for rural residents, primary producers and livestock.

The fund has been developed to assist councils with upgrading publicly accessible standpipes – many of which were transferred from SA Water to councils in the 1990s - to make them more reliable and secure against water theft.

Under the program, local governments with management responsibility for publicly accessible standpipes can apply for $17,250 per eligible standpipe in their council area to invest to upgrade their infrastructure. The local government can decide what upgrades they make and to how many standpipes.

Automation of standpipes is one of the upgrade options, as it allows councils to have the water paid for as it is taken and can provide 24-hour access for residents. Currently, standpipes in a number of councils involve residents obtaining a key for access during business hours and then receiving an invoice from council. This is time-consuming, costly for councils and less convenient for residents.

This grant is part of the Malinauskas Government’s $73 million Drought Support Package, which is supporting farmers affected by drought in SA.

The package has been designed in direct consultation with primary producers, including roundtables with farmers and key industry bodies.

For more information pir.sa.gov.au/drought-support

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

This grant program forms part of our $73 million support package to assist communities experiencing some of the driest conditions on record.

Standpipes play a critical role in delivering potable and domestic water to those who aren’t connected to mains water or have run out of stored supply.

This grant program recognises the importance of this infrastructure, and the pressures councils face in maintaining it.

The funding provides flexibility in upgrades to provide continued water access to drought affected communities.