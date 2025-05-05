Dr. Satpreet Singh Honored at Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji for Global Contributions to Sikh Heritage and Unity

Singh Sahib Giani Kuldeep Singh Ji Gharghaj Recognizes U.S.-Based Sikh Scholar for Advancing Panthic Values Worldwide

AMRITSAR, PUNJAB, INDIA, May 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a spiritually historic moment on April 30, 2025 at Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji, the highest temporal seat of Sikh authority, Dr. Satpreet Singh , President of the Sikh Reference Library USA and CEO of Ardass Corporation USA, was specially honored for his outstanding contributions to Sikh heritage, education, and global Panthic unity.The honor was conferred by Singh Sahib Giani Kuldeep Singh Ji Gharghaj, a senior religious authority at Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji, in the presence of Panthic dignitaries, religious scholars, cultural ambassadors, and community leaders. This recognition marks a rare and prestigious moment of acknowledgment by the highest Sikh authority of a global Sikh leader rooted in both tradition and innovation.A Recognition Grounded in Service, Seva, and ScholarshipDr. Satpreet Singh has led numerous international efforts to promote Sikh history, ethics, and education through digital preservation, scholarly publication, leadership development, and Gurdwara restoration. As head of the Sikh Reference Library USA, he has directed projects to digitize endangered Sikh manuscripts, promote Gurbani literacy, and reconnect diaspora youth with Sikh values.“This is not just a personal honor, it’s a recognition of the collective Sikh spirit that transcends borders,” said Dr. Satpreet Singh. “Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji is not merely a place; it is the soul of our sovereignty and our conscience. I bow with gratitude and renewed commitment to serve the Guru and the Panth.”Honored for Supporting “Khuaar Ho‘e Sabh Milege” InitiativeDr. Singh was also honored for his pivotal role in promoting the initiative titled “Khuaar Ho‘e Sabh Milege” (All Will Unite in Humility), launched under the leadership of Singh Sahib Giani Kuldeep Singh Ji Gharghaj. The initiative promotes humility as a path to unity and spiritual awakening within the global Sikh community. Dr. Singh has supported the campaign internationally by organizing forums, engaging diaspora communities, and empowering Sikh preachers and poets to expand its message.Recognition of Sikh Artists and Cultural CustodiansAs part of the ceremony, Dr. Satpreet Singh collaborated with Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji to honor local pracharaks (preachers), dhadis (ballad singers), and kavishars (poet-singers) who have safeguarded Sikh oral history and musical traditions. These honorees were recognized for their selfless service in promoting Sikh heritage across generations.Honorees included:• Bhai Balwant Singh (Enokot)• Bhai Sukhraj Singh (Dadoyodh)• Bhai Gurvinder Singh• Bhai Balkar Singh (Ajnala)• Dhadi Daljit Singh (Vichhoa)• Kavishar Lakhbir Singh (Teri)• Kavishar Sarwan Singh (Shaam Nagar)• Kavishar Piara Singh (Shonki)• Kavishar Singh Panchi• Kavishar Navjot Singh (Shaam Nagaria)Dr. Singh expressed his intention to institutionalize annual recognition awards for Sikh cultural ambassadors, especially from underrepresented regions and diaspora communities.“These voices are our living archives. Honoring them is honoring our roots,” said Dr. Singh.Bridging Punjab and the WorldDr. Satpreet Singh's presence at Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji symbolized the deepening connection between the Sikh homeland and diaspora institutions. He emphasized the importance of aligning global Sikh efforts with Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji-centered guidance and reaffirmed his commitment to uphold Gurmat (Guru’s wisdom) in community development, academic research, and interfaith harmony.“Our leadership must be rooted in nimrata (humility), seva, and spiritual discipline. This is the foundation of Sikh resilience,” he added.Dr. Singh also announced upcoming academic conferences and youth leadership seminars in cities such as Toronto, Chicago, London, and San Francisco, aligned with the message of Sikh unity and humility.Institutional EndorsementsThe honor was supported and coordinated by Secretary Bijay Singh Ji, Rajpal Singh, and other Panthic administrators and volunteers, under the blessings of Singh Sahib Giani Kuldeep Singh Ji. The event saw active participation from Dharam Parchar Committee, Sri Amritsar Sahib, and various educational and religious institutions across Punjab.“Dr. Satpreet Singh has given voice to the Sikh conscience across borders. His work is deeply Panthic and visionary,” said Secretary Bijay Singh Ji.About Dr. Satpreet SinghDr. Satpreet Singh is a Sikh academic, humanitarian, and leadership strategist based in California. He is the President of Sikh Reference Library USA, CEO of Ardass Corporation USA, and head of Ranjit Nagara USA, a nonprofit working on restoring abandoned Sikh Gurdwaras globally. His published books on leadership, public ethics, and Sikh heritage have received international acclaim. He has been the recipient of multiple global honors, including the Stevie Award, Impact Excellence Award, and Human Rights Consultant Award from USIDHR.About Sri Akal Takht Sahib JiSri Akal Takht Sahib Ji, established in 1606 by Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, is the highest seat of temporal authority in Sikhism. Located within the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, it serves as the central institution for Panthic governance, spiritual justice, and Sikh sovereignty.About Sikh Reference Library USASikh Reference Library USA is a California-based nonprofit committed to the preservation of Sikh history, digitization of rare manuscripts, and academic research. It operates globally through partnerships in India, Pakistan, Canada, and the UK, promoting education and cultural resilience rooted in Sikh values.

