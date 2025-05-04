MPD Makes Arrest in Hate/Bias Incident

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with a hate/bias-related assault involving a knife in Northwest D.C.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, at approximately 9:58 p.m., Third District officers were flagged down in the 800 block of P Street, Northwest. The victim, a food delivery driver, reported being approached by two unknown suspects. One of the suspects brandished a knife and chased the victim, while the second suspect punctured the tires on the victim’s bicycle. During the incident, both suspects made derogatory remarks toward the victim.

Responding officers apprehended one of the suspects at the scene. The second suspect remains outstanding.

Pedro Sanmayoa-Garcia, 29, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime.

CCN: 25065159

