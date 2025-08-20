Fall 2025 Holiday Decor Season Begins as Margie Mae’s Opens Early Booking for Interior and Exterior Installations

Margie Mae’s Signature Glow transforms this Scottsdale home into a storybook holiday scene, complete with luminous rooflines, glowing gift boxes, and a brilliant candy-colored train—proof that magic rides the rails in Paradise Valley and beyond. A festive sleigh arrives under twinkling icicle lights at this Scottsdale home, where emerald hedges and a starry tree sparkle with precision. Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor creates a glowing welcome that brings timeless Christmas charm to the Sonoran Desert. Perched against the hillside, this Paradise Valley estate sparkles with wrapped desert trees, glowing rooflines, and a warm “Merry Christmas” message. Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor transforms rugged mountain terrain into an elegant, light-drenched holiday wo

Holiday installs begin! Book interior décor and Christmas lighting now in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley before availability runs out.

Nobody’s walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas.” — Clark Griswold

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cooler breezes begin to replace the summer heat, Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor is officially welcoming the Fall 2025 Holiday Decor Season. With crews preparing across Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and surrounding areas, the company is now accepting early reservations for premium Christmas lighting and custom interior decorating packages. Known for its signature roofline lighting, tree wrapping, and elegant yard displays , Margie Mae’s continues to lead Arizona’s luxury holiday decorating industry. This year, the company is expanding its offerings with fully integrated services that include both exterior and interior installations. Homeowners can now enjoy beautifully decorated Christmas trees, staircase garlands, custom mantel displays, and more—all handled by Margie Mae’s expert team from design to removal.“Our clients trust us to create something special for the holidays,” said Scott McQuade, Founder and Creative Director of Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor. “This year, we’re seeing incredible demand not only for exterior installations, but also for elevated indoor experiences. People want their entire home to reflect the joy of the season, and we’re here to make that happen.”The company’s newly expanded interior division offers clients access to curated décor collections, personalized styling, and full-service holiday transformation. Every detail is customized to reflect the client’s style, color preferences, and entertaining needs. From classic gold and white themes to whimsical red and green designs, no two projects are the same.To accommodate busy holiday calendars, Margie Mae’s is also offering flexible mid-season upgrades. Clients can schedule décor enhancements ahead of parties, fundraisers, or special family gatherings. This includes additional lighting effects, specialty garlands, tabletop arrangements, and other festive accents.All packages include professional installation, full maintenance throughout the season, timely takedown, and storage until next year. Homeowners never have to lift a finger or worry about ladders, tangled lights, or sourcing high-end décor. Margie Mae’s handles every detail with precision and care, providing peace of mind and luxurious results.Availability is limited, especially for full-service packages that include both lighting and interior styling. Booking early ensures access to preferred dates and custom design consultations. Margie Mae’s recommends securing a spot as soon as possible to avoid the seasonal rush.This year’s calendar is already filling quickly as Scottsdale and Paradise Valley residents prepare to make their homes shine for the holidays. Whether the goal is to create a dazzling first impression from the curb or to bring cozy magic to indoor spaces, Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor offers a seamless, stress-free experience that delivers elegance, warmth, and unforgettable memories.To learn more or reserve your holiday installation , visit mmholidaydecor.com or call (866) 710-8283.About Margie Mae’s Holiday DecorMargie Mae’s Holiday Decor has been Arizona’s trusted name in premium holiday design since 2009. Specializing in all-inclusive interior and exterior Christmas installations, the company serves Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, and surrounding communities. With a commitment to craftsmanship, nostalgia, and luxury, Margie Mae’s transforms homes into timeless holiday showcases—one wreath, tree, and twinkling light at a time.

