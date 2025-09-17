Holiday Decor Forecast 2025: Luxe Color Palettes, Personalized Interiors, and the Return of Tradition

From velvet stockings to soft gold sparkle, this Paradise Valley Christmas tree evokes warmth, tradition, and timeless design. Topped with an oversized bow and dressed with thoughtful detail, it’s Margie Mae’s at its most refined and heartwarming. Modern elegance meets Christmas spirit in this Scottsdale exterior, where crisp icicle lights and precise blue lighting frame a golden tree within. Margie Mae’s transforms architecture into art with this perfectly balanced indoor-outdoor holiday vision. This Paradise Valley home glows with holiday cheer, featuring red-lit palms, warm white trunks, and vibrant shrub lighting. Designed by Margie Mae’s, it’s a bold and beautiful expression of festive spirit in the heart of the Sonoran Desert.

Explore 2025’s top holiday trends—from deep reds to jewel tones—plus expert design tips for Scottsdale and Paradise Valley homes.

Faith is believing in things when common sense tells you not to.” — Fred Gailey

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2025 holiday season draws near, Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor the premier name in high end Christmas light installation and interior decorating in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley is unveiling this year’s top trends for holiday décor. From expressive color palettes to fully customized tree styling, Arizona’s most design forward homeowners are embracing elegant, personalized spaces that feel as magical as they look.“This season we’re seeing a beautiful shift,” said Scott McQuade, Founder and Creative Director of Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor. “Our clients want more than lights they want a mood. A feeling. A celebration that’s both nostalgic and refined. Especially here in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley where holiday entertaining is as much about ambiance as it is tradition.”What’s trending in 2025 holiday décor?According to Margie Mae’s design team, this year’s must have looks blend timeless charm with fresh sophistication:Color stories with depth Rich reds from cherry to burgundy anchor designs with a classic holiday feel, balanced by earthy greens, warm taupes, and cozy neutral layersStatement accents Jewel tones like emerald, sapphire, violet, and metallics are being used strategically to add drama to Christmas trees, table settings, and garlands Interior elegance Fully decorated trees, mantel displays, staircase garlands, and custom tablescapes are transforming interiors into cohesive high end holiday experiences What makes Margie Mae’s different from other Christmas light installers in ScottsdaleMargie Mae’s is more than installation. The company offers fully inclusive holiday decorating services design, installation, maintenance, takedown, and storage all handled by trained professionals who specialize in luxury environments. Every client receives a personalized lighting consultation, and each display is curated to suit the home’s style, HOA guidelines, and the family’s traditions.Where do they operateMargie Mae’s serves Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, and surrounding areas throughout Arizona. Whether you’re looking to wrap palm trees in lights or dress your fireplace mantel in seasonal splendor, the team is known for delivering holiday décor that’s elegant, turnkey, and unforgettable.When should homeowners book Appointments are already filling quickly for both interior Christmas décor installation and outdoor lighting services. Homeowners are encouraged to reserve their installation early to secure preferred dates and design options.To learn more or book your holiday decor consultation visit mmholidaydecor.com or call 866 710 8283About Margie Mae’s Holiday DecorFounded in 2009, Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor brings personalized luxury to holiday lighting and seasonal design across Arizona. From classic roofline lights to fully styled interiors, every project is a tribute to joy, tradition, and timeless beauty crafted by a family owned team that treats your home like their own.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.