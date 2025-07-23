Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor Launches Dedicated Interior Decor Division, Led by Leah Schweizer & Maritza Hernandez

Elevated holiday elegance in Scottsdale—this luxury interior features a dramatic Christmas tree and sweeping staircase garland adorned with gold and silver ornaments, transforming the space into a breathtaking seasonal showcase. Whimsical charm meets festive flair—this playful snowman and glitter-wrapped presents add a joyful touch to Scottsdale holiday interiors, perfect for creating a family-friendly and photo-worthy Christmas display. Holiday elegance in every detail. This professionally styled Christmas interior features a grand tree in gold and red, flanked by regal nutcrackers, sparkling gifts, and festive floral accents. A warm and whimsical way to BELIEVE in the magic of the seas

New division offers luxury interior Christmas décor packages—featuring designer trees, garlands, and mantel styling for Scottsdale and Paradise Valley homes.

Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see.” — Tom Hanks

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor, Arizona’s premier name in luxury holiday lighting and seasonal design, proudly announces the official launch of its Interior Decor Division, led by design experts Leah Schweizer and Maritza Hernandez. This new offering expands the company’s all-inclusive holiday decor services , helping discerning clients in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley transform their homes with custom-tailored interior holiday installations.As demand continues to rise for high-end holiday interior decorators, Margie Mae’s is answering the call with a specialized team dedicated to creating festive, stylish, and cohesive environments inside the home. From hand-tied garlands along staircases to themed Christmas trees, mantel displays, and table centerpieces, this new division is redefining how Arizona’s most beautiful homes celebrate the season.“Our clients love the magic of walking into a fully transformed home,” said Scott McQuade, Founder & Creative Director of Margie Mae’s. “With Leah and Maritza leading the charge, we’re delivering elegant, personalized interior décor that feels both timeless and fresh. Their collaborative vision brings warmth, refinement, and joy into every space.”Both Leah and Maritza bring years of design experience and a shared passion for traditional elegance and modern flair. Their work begins in the design studio, where they create visual boards and color palettes in consultation with each homeowner. From rich, classic tones like burgundy and gold to soft metallics and playful jewel-toned accents, every detail is tailored to fit the client’s aesthetic.Designer-decorated Christmas trees with themed ornament collectionsFull-length garlands custom-matched to existing home colors and styleFireplace mantel displays featuring seasonal florals, ribbon, and ambient lightingStatement-making front entry and dining table arrangementsWhether the goal is a cozy lodge feel or a sleek winter wonderland, the team crafts each element to flow seamlessly from room to room.This interior expansion complements Margie Mae’s renowned reputation as a leader in Paradise Valley Christmas light installation and Christmas light installers in Scottsdale. Now clients can enjoy both interior and exterior holiday transformations under one trusted brand. From beautifully lit rooflines to native tree wrapping—saguaros, mesquites, and palo verdes—the Margie Mae’s team ensures a professionally unified holiday experience.“The best part is watching clients see it all come together,” said Maritza Hernandez. “They walk into their home and it just feels magical. Every light, every bow—it’s placed with intention.”A recent Paradise Valley client shared, “Leah and Maritza turned my home into a winter retreat. The garlands over our spiral staircase, the mantelpiece design, even the scent of the greenery—it was flawless. Guests were stunned, and I didn’t lift a finger.”The company urges homeowners to book early—especially for custom installations that require design prep and sourcing. As with Margie Mae’s outdoor services, each interior appointment includes installation, full styling, maintenance (if needed), and professional removal after the season concludes.For Scottsdale and Paradise Valley residents looking to elevate their seasonal décor, Margie Mae’s is the trusted partner for luxury holiday decorating inside and out.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.