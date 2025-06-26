Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,812 in the last 365 days.

Luxury Homeowners in Scottsdale Turn to Margie Mae’s for Signature Interior Holiday Decor

Three decorated Christmas trees with silver and gold ornaments, ribbon, and twinkle lights, surrounded by white faux fur trees, a glowing light-up star, oversized ornaments, lanterns, and a “Merry & Bright” sign in a festive indoor display.

A dazzling holiday vignette from Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor featuring a trio of professionally decorated Christmas trees in harmonious silver, gold, and white tones. Complete with faux fur trees, a glowing marquee star, and a charming Santa figure, the sc

Interior holiday scene with a gold-lit Christmas tree decorated in blue and silver ornaments, surrounded by poinsettias, blue icicle lights, and a candlelit cocktail table near large windows overlooking a city skyline.

A stunning indoor Christmas display by Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor, featuring a gold-lit tree with rich blue and silver ornaments, elegant ribbon, and a soft dark blue skirt—perfectly accented by icy blue icicle lights and glowing candlelight.

Elegant Christmas tree with silver and white ornaments, delicate ribbon, and frosted branches, placed next to a lit star decoration and a large white jingle bell with black stars in a softly textured corner of a room.

A graceful and modern Christmas tree by Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor, styled with shimmering silver, pearl white, and iridescent ornaments, delicate ribbon loops, and soft frosted greenery—accompanied by a glowing marquee star and oversized jingle bell acce

Scottsdale’s elite embrace personalized trees, garlands, and full-service holiday design by the experts at Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor.

Every light we hang is a tribute—to Mom, to tradition, and to the joy of making Christmas unforgettable.”
— Scott McQuade
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — With the holiday season on the horizon, Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor is experiencing unprecedented demand among Scottsdale’s luxury homeowners for its interior Christmas decor packages, including custom wreaths, table décor, garlands, and fully decorated trees. Known for its elegant approach to holiday styling, the company is expanding services this season to meet growing interest in upscale, professionally installed interior decorations.

The Scottsdale and Paradise Valley communities, known for their refined taste and design-forward homes, are seeking more than just lights this year. Margie Mae’s is answering that call with full-service, in-home holiday decor packages that bring warmth, style, and sophistication to every corner of the home—from fireplace mantels and staircases to dining tables and front entries.

“We’ve always delivered exceptional outdoor installations, but this year our clients want that same ‘wow’ factor inside their homes,” said Scott McQuade, Founder & Creative Director of Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor. “We’re seeing incredible momentum around custom interiors, particularly in Scottsdale, where style and seasonal elegance go hand in hand.”

Each interior décor package is personalized to complement the homeowner’s style and space. Design options include themed Christmas trees, designer garlands, fireplace mantel installations, and handcrafted centerpieces—all installed by a professional team focused on delivering seamless, white-glove service.

While Margie Mae’s is best known for being one of the top-rated Christmas light installers in Paradise Valley and Scottsdale, this expansion of interior décor offerings is already redefining what luxury holiday service looks like in Arizona.

As part of its seasonal push, Margie Mae’s is offering early installation bookings and limited edition design collections for Fall/Winter 2025. Homeowners are encouraged to schedule a consultation early, as slots are expected to fill quickly.

Samantha McQuade
Holiday Communications Director, Margie Mae's Holiday Decor
+1 866-710-8283
Sales@mmholidaydecor.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Luxury Homeowners in Scottsdale Turn to Margie Mae’s for Signature Interior Holiday Decor

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more