Luxury Homeowners in Scottsdale Turn to Margie Mae’s for Signature Interior Holiday Decor

A dazzling holiday vignette from Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor featuring a trio of professionally decorated Christmas trees in harmonious silver, gold, and white tones. Complete with faux fur trees, a glowing marquee star, and a charming Santa figure, the sc A stunning indoor Christmas display by Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor, featuring a gold-lit tree with rich blue and silver ornaments, elegant ribbon, and a soft dark blue skirt—perfectly accented by icy blue icicle lights and glowing candlelight. A graceful and modern Christmas tree by Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor, styled with shimmering silver, pearl white, and iridescent ornaments, delicate ribbon loops, and soft frosted greenery—accompanied by a glowing marquee star and oversized jingle bell acce

Scottsdale’s elite embrace personalized trees, garlands, and full-service holiday design by the experts at Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor.

Every light we hang is a tribute—to Mom, to tradition, and to the joy of making Christmas unforgettable.” — Scott McQuade

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — With the holiday season on the horizon, Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor is experiencing unprecedented demand among Scottsdale’s luxury homeowners for its interior Christmas decor packages, including custom wreaths, table décor, garlands, and fully decorated trees. Known for its elegant approach to holiday styling, the company is expanding services this season to meet growing interest in upscale, professionally installed interior decorations The Scottsdale and Paradise Valley communities, known for their refined taste and design-forward homes, are seeking more than just lights this year. Margie Mae’s is answering that call with full-service, in-home holiday decor packages that bring warmth, style, and sophistication to every corner of the home—from fireplace mantels and staircases to dining tables and front entries.“We’ve always delivered exceptional outdoor installations , but this year our clients want that same ‘wow’ factor inside their homes,” said Scott McQuade, Founder & Creative Director of Margie Mae’s Holiday Decor. “We’re seeing incredible momentum around custom interiors, particularly in Scottsdale, where style and seasonal elegance go hand in hand.”Each interior décor package is personalized to complement the homeowner’s style and space. Design options include themed Christmas trees, designer garlands, fireplace mantel installations, and handcrafted centerpieces—all installed by a professional team focused on delivering seamless, white-glove service.While Margie Mae’s is best known for being one of the top-rated Christmas light installers in Paradise Valley and Scottsdale, this expansion of interior décor offerings is already redefining what luxury holiday service looks like in Arizona.As part of its seasonal push, Margie Mae’s is offering early installation bookings and limited edition design collections for Fall/Winter 2025. Homeowners are encouraged to schedule a consultation early, as slots are expected to fill quickly.

