The Perfect Mother’s Day Plan: LAFS CircuIT Arrives at Miami Design District for an Exclusive Fashion Celebration

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just days before Mother’s Day, LAFS CircuIT is set to transform the Miami Design District into a vibrant destination for shopping, culture, and curated experiences. Taking place on May 9 and 10, 2025, from 10 AM to 7 PM at the Picadilly Courtyard, this two-day event offers the perfect opportunity to discover thoughtful gifts and memorable experiences for every kind of mom.This year’s edition of LAFS CircuIT presents an elevated lineup of activations that blend fashion, wellness, gastronomy, and music, creating a one-of-a-kind experience in one of Miami’s most dynamic cultural hubs. The celebration kicks off early with a private in-store experience at Manolo Blahnik on May 8, offering an exclusive preview for fashion enthusiasts. On May 9, PatBO will host its own private in-store event, giving guests a chance to shop the brand’s latest collections in a personalized setting.Adding a sweet and interactive twist to the event, renowned pastry chef Ana Parra will lead delightful culinary activations throughout both days. Guests can decorate their own cookies and craft cake pop bouquets — a creative and delicious way to make handmade gifts for mom. In the afternoons of May 9 and 10 from 3 PM to 5 PM, Pop Love will serve refreshing artisanal paletas, adding a playful and family-friendly treat to the atmosphere.On May 10 at 10 AM, wellness advocate Nati Botero will lead a dynamic morning workout session, encouraging attendees to start their day with movement and mindfulness.Throughout both days of the event, LALO Tequila will offer guests a taste of their premium tequila, culminating in a Happy Hour and DJ set on May 9 & 10 from 5 PM to 7 PM. Founded by lifelong friends Eduardo “Lalo” González and David “R” Carballido, LALO Tequila represents three generations of tequila-making tradition. Created to honor their Mexican heritage and ancestry, LALO is crafted using only fully mature Highland agave and Champagne yeast to produce a pure, flavorful expression of tequila.Also joining the lineup, Café Quindío will offer coffee tastings both days, inviting guests to savor premium specialty coffee sourced directly from the heart of Colombia. Rich in flavor and tradition, it’s a perfect way to recharge while exploring the event.LAFS CircuIT is free and open to the public, welcoming style-conscious locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves in an inspiring blend of fashion, creativity, and cultural expression.Event Details:Location: Picadilly Courtyard, Miami Design DistrictAddress: 35 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137Dates: May 9 & 10, 2025Time: 10 AM – 7 PMAdmission: Free and open to the publicWhether you’re shopping for a unique Mother’s Day gift, spending quality time with loved ones, or simply enjoying a weekend full of inspiration and entertainment, LAFS CircuIT offers an unforgettable experience in the heart of Miami.For more information, please contact:Email: info@lafs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.