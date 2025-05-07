Retail Media IQ Announces Pre-Seed Raise and Launch of Global Ai-Enhanced Retail Media Platform

Company Raises $200k and Is One of Few Focused Exclusively on the Rapidly Growing Retail Ad Sector, Which Now Accounts for One in Four CPG Ad Dollars

The online retail ad channel grew so fast and delivered such strong results that it has taken companies some time to realize they can do even better. That's where Retail Media IQ comes in” — Mateusz Drela Founder/CEO Retail Media IQ

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- If success is “partly a function of having the wind at your back,” then there are few better places for a start-up than at the center of the online retail media market—now representing 25% of all ad spending for consumer goods companies and showing no signs of slowing down. According to Retail Media IQ Founder and CEO Mateusz Drela, the sector is growing due to its “next-door” alignment with selling platforms and the fact that marketing managers can accurately measure the relationship between ad spend and sales performance.This start-up is an encore act for CEO Mateusz Drela, following a long and successful run as a top executive at Codewise. The London School of Economics alum believes Retail Media IQ represents the next-level refinement of the retail media industry, enabling companies to identify best practices in their top-performing online outlets and leverage them across their entire account spectrum.According to Drela:“The online retail ad channel grew so fast and delivered such strong results that it has taken companies some time to realize they can do even better. That’s where we come in. While we only promise a 50 -100% increase in return on ad spend (ROAS), the truth is our results so far have far exceeded that. Since we are still technically in our soft launch period, we don’t want to overpromise just yet, but based on early client results and some upcoming product enhancements later this spring, we believe we can do even better.”The Warsaw-based company has already raised a pre-seed “family and friends” round of approximately $200k USD As the client base expands rapidly in the U.S. and globally, Retail Media IQ will seek outside investment of approximately $1mm in the second half of 2025. Funds will be used for additional staffing in business development and marketing across the U.S. and Europe. Retail Media IQ recently hired the international consulting firm Atlantic Partners (atlanticpartners.us) to assist with long-term planning, funding options, and brand positioning.Retail Media IQ focuses exclusively on the online retail media market, including Amazon, Walmart, and dozens of vertical retailers such as Chewy.com, CVS.com, and HomeDepot.com. The company also recently added to its Board of Directors the former head of pricing at Walmart and Amazon EU, Philip Carls, who commented:“Retail Media IQ has tremendous upside given the growth of the retail ad sector and the quality of the product.”About Retail Media IQRetail Media IQ is at the leading edge of optimized performance for the fast-growing retail media advertising industry. The company uses AI to assess which elements of a client’s retail ad program have the greatest impact on revenue across each and every online sales outlet. It then applies those best practices in real time, where appropriate, across the client’s entire account list. Retail Media IQ charges a small media commission on client ad spend and promises to improve ROAS by 50–200%. Headquartered in Warsaw, Retail Media IQ also operates an office in California.Companies interested in learning more should visit www.rmiq.net or email Jacek Chodzko at JC@rmiq.net.

