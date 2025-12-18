Colorado-based Saturday Neon Brightens the World for Sports Fans This Holiday Season

Saturday Neon LED Sports Memorabilia Brand Logo

Premium, Licensed Neon Sports Signs Available as Gifts for Xmas, Bowl Season, NFL Playoffs, NHL Season and March Madness

Rooting for your favorite NFL, NHL, or NCAA team is a cherished tradition for millions of Americans. These fans deserve a premium product that reflects the energy they pour into their favorite teams.” — Will Smith CEO Saturday Neon

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for some of the year’s most popular sporting events, innovative start-up, Saturday Neon, offers the ultimate display of team support: high-quality neon sports signs . The company manufactures officially licensed, high-fidelity LED neon signs of the logos of NFL and NHL teams, and dozens of NCAA programs.Saturday Neon team signs are cherished artwork in young fans’ bedrooms, the perfect complement to any fan cave, tasteful office decorations, festive beacons for any tailgate, and proudly displayed emblems for dorm rooms. Saturday Neon signs sell for less than $100 and are available at SaturdayNeon.com and through Amazon.Team signs are created with UV printing techniques to precisely match logo colors. Illumination is generated from high-quality LED neon, with superior brightness compared to traditional glass neon. Saturday Neon signs are also made from shatter-proof acrylic providing outstanding durability in most any environment.According to company founder, Will Smith: “Rooting for your favorite NFL, NHL, and NCAA team as a child and even as an adult is a cherished tradition for tens of millions of Americans. It is a devotion that reinforces bonds with friends and family, and creates new bonds among strangers who support the same team. These fans deserve a premium product that reflects the energy they pour into their favorite teams.”Saturday Neon signs are plug-and-play with a low-voltage USB power source, include a built-in brightness controller, and are simple to install. The energy-efficient LED neon signs are made with durable UV-printed acrylic for crisp, high-fidelity graphics. Signs include mounting hardware with pre-drilled holes to make installation quick and easy.About Saturday NeonSaturday Neon, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is an innovator in LED-based neon signs. Saturday Neon signs feature exceptional quality, are extremely durable, and brighten the surroundings of a growing number of fans. With licenses to manufacture signs for the NFL, NHL, and more than 70 college programs, Saturday Neon is rapidly expanding its portfolio of exceptionally made neon signs. For more information, press can contact rayvincenzo@vincenzomarketing.com. Interested customers can visit the Saturday Neon website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.