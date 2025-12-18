Colorado-based Saturday Neon Brightens the World for Sports Fans This Holiday Season
Premium, Licensed Neon Sports Signs Available as Gifts for Xmas, Bowl Season, NFL Playoffs, NHL Season and March Madness
Saturday Neon team signs are cherished artwork in young fans’ bedrooms, the perfect complement to any fan cave, tasteful office decorations, festive beacons for any tailgate, and proudly displayed emblems for dorm rooms. Saturday Neon signs sell for less than $100 and are available at SaturdayNeon.com and through Amazon.
Team signs are created with UV printing techniques to precisely match logo colors. Illumination is generated from high-quality LED neon, with superior brightness compared to traditional glass neon. Saturday Neon signs are also made from shatter-proof acrylic providing outstanding durability in most any environment.
According to company founder, Will Smith: “Rooting for your favorite NFL, NHL, and NCAA team as a child and even as an adult is a cherished tradition for tens of millions of Americans. It is a devotion that reinforces bonds with friends and family, and creates new bonds among strangers who support the same team. These fans deserve a premium product that reflects the energy they pour into their favorite teams.”
Saturday Neon signs are plug-and-play with a low-voltage USB power source, include a built-in brightness controller, and are simple to install. The energy-efficient LED neon signs are made with durable UV-printed acrylic for crisp, high-fidelity graphics. Signs include mounting hardware with pre-drilled holes to make installation quick and easy.
About Saturday Neon
Saturday Neon, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is an innovator in LED-based neon signs. Saturday Neon signs feature exceptional quality, are extremely durable, and brighten the surroundings of a growing number of fans. With licenses to manufacture signs for the NFL, NHL, and more than 70 college programs, Saturday Neon is rapidly expanding its portfolio of exceptionally made neon signs. For more information, press can contact rayvincenzo@vincenzomarketing.com. Interested customers can visit the Saturday Neon website.
