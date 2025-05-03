AMMWEC and UPF Honor Pakistani Senator Kamran Michael for Championing Religious Freedom

Senator Kamran Michael speaks at the Awards Ceremony Bishop Azad Offers Words of Blessing at the Event AMMWEC with Representatives of UPF and Guests Joining to Honor Senator Kamran Michael

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ), in partnership with the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), proudly presented awards to Pakistani Senator Kamran Michael during a special ceremony in Washington, D.C., recognizing his outstanding contributions to religious freedom, human rights, and interfaith harmony.In a powerful moment during the ceremony, Senator Michael was also formally conferred with the title of UN Ambassador of Peace by the Universal Peace Federation—an honor reserved for individuals who have demonstrated dedicated service to the cause of peacebuilding, interreligious cooperation, and the protection of human dignity.Senator Michael, one of Pakistan’s most prominent Christian political leaders, has been a tireless advocate for minority rights and constitutional protections. His courageous efforts to counter religious discrimination, promote coexistence, and legislate in defense of Pakistan’s vulnerable communities have made him a symbol of inclusive leadership in South Asia.“Senator Kamran Michael is a courageous voice for peace and religious liberty,” said Anila Ali , President of AMMWEC. “He has not only stood up for his own Christian community, but for all Pakistanis who seek a future of tolerance and mutual respect. We are proud to recognize his principled leadership and to stand beside our partners in honoring his legacy.”The award ceremony was attended by interfaith leaders and human rights advocates all of whom praised Senator Michael’s steadfast commitment to advancing freedom of belief and social inclusion. During the ceremony, Faith Under Fire , a documentary spotlighting the voices of the Christian community in Pakistan, produced by Pakistani journalist Wajid Ali Syed, was also screened.The recognition of Senator Kamran underscores the urgent need for global cooperation to counter rising religious extremism and build bridges across faiths.These awards also reflects AMMWEC’s continued mission to empower Muslim and multifaith women, defend religious freedom, and foster international partnerships for peace.

