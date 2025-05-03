Maryland State Police Arrest Delaware Man In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Wicomico County

May 3, 2025

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Delaware man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Salisbury in June 2024.

The accused is identified as Fernando Medino-Moreta, 28, of Lincoln, Delaware. Moreta is charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges. He is currently being held in Delaware and awaiting extradition.

The deceased, identified as Franklin Abraham Perez Rodriguez, 23, of Miami, Florida was the victim of a shooting that occurred on June 10, 2024 in Salisbury. He was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital from the scene and later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. yesterday, investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were contacted by Delaware State Police after receiving a tip from an anonymous caller. The caller reported that a man wanted in connection to a Maryland homicide was in a vehicle in a parking lot in Millsboro, Delaware.

Delaware State Police responded to the area on northbound Route 113 in Millsboro and located the vehicle described by the anonymous caller. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Fernando Medino-Moreta.

On June 10, 2024, at 2:30 a.m., officers from the Salisbury Police Department initially responded to the 700 block of E. Naylor Mill Road for the reported shooting. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to lead the investigation.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues the investigation with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, Delaware State Police Troop 4 and the Office of the State’s Attorney in Wicomico County. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of these agencies to thoroughly investigate serious crimes and ensure public safety.

Fernando Medino-Moreta

###

