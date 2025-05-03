STACEY CASTER SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Stacey Caster will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stacey Caster, Executive Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Bestselling Author, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Stacey Caster will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Stacey Caster as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."Stacey Caster is the founder of North Executive Advisors, a company committed to helping businesses, teams, and leaders realize their full potential and thrive in competitive industries. She is also the co-founder of PeakPoint Academy, where, by leveraging modern technology, Stacey empowers executives and leadership teams with the insights, tools, and strategies needed to outperform the competition and drive meaningful transformation.Her innovative approach to team development and business acceleration has delivered measurable results, giving her clients a distinct competitive edge and unlocking new levels of performance. Through her strategic guidance, CEOs have elevated employee engagement, cultivated dynamic team cultures, and redefined the trajectory of their organizations.With over 25 years of industry experience, Stacey Caster has established herself as a respected authority in business strategy and leadership development. Known for her forward-thinking mindset and coaching expertise, she is a trusted advisor to those looking to evolve and excel.Stacey's ultimate mission is to harness the power of technology, inspire thought leadership, and foster a vibrant, connected community of tech-driven professionals.Before embarking on her career path, Stacey Caster earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems from Walsh College and an MBA in Organizational Management from Canyon College. In addition to her academic credentials, she holds several professional certifications, including Professional Certified Coach (PCC) through the International Coaching Federation, Certified Master Facilitator, Certified Executive Coach, Certified Diversity Coach, Integrative Enneagram Accredited Practitioner, Be Well Lead Well Pulse Certified Guide, Leadership Circle Profile Certified, and Certified Genos Emotional Intelligence Practitioner.Stacey extends her passion for leadership and innovation into the community as Board President of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) – Detroit Chapter. CSA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting technology and information security risk professionals—ranging from students to executives—by providing education and resources to stay current in the ever-evolving landscape of security risk identification and prevention across all industries.Throughout her illustrious career, Stacey Caster has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Last year, she was awarded IAOTP's Top IT Executive of the Year 2024. This year, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year and will be featured on the famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square NYC. Stacey's other honors include her selection as one of the "Top 10 Leadership Coaches to Watch in 2024" by LA Weekly and a 2023 RISE Mentor of the Year.In addition to her successful career, Stacey is a keynote speaker and the co-author of an Amazon best-selling book "Leadership Navigator: Chart Your Course to Leadership Mastery, Your Mentorship Guide."Looking back, Stacey attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to leverage, educate, and build a community around technology and leaders.Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO4WX7KtCOI&t=1s For more information, please visit www.northexecutiveadvisors.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

