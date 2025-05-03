SHEENA HABERSTROH DAIGLE SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TOP 25 GLOBAL IMPACT LEADERS

Sheena Haberstroh Daigle will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheena Haberstroh Daigle was recently selected to be featured in the 2nd Edition of Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor, only 25 of the world's most brilliant minds who significantly influence the earth through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They create positive change and inspire others to do the same.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Sheena Haberstroh Daigle has proven herself to be an extraordinary professional and expert in the field. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree. The 1st edition became an international bestseller in Australia, the UK, Canada, and the United States. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaSheena brings over two decades of expertise in the data analysis industry, showcasing a strong foundation in both technical and analytical domains. She is currently a Lead Associate in Product Management at Fannie Mae, following a successful tenure as a Lead Associate in Data Engineering with the same company. Prior to her career at Fannie Mae, Sheena gained extensive experience at CITI, where she held various roles, beginning in Collections early in her career during college, where her passion for business and data was first ignited. She then progressed through quality and process assurance roles, ultimately becoming an MIS Specialist. A client-focused and detail-oriented professional, Sheena excels in product management, leveraging her vast experience in providing operational support across reporting, analytics, application support, and product development. Her unique blend of analytical and technical skills has consistently contributed to the success of the teams and projects she leads.Before embarking on her career, Sheena earned her Bachelor's degree in general studies with an emphasis in Business, Education, and Speech Pathology from the University of North Texas.Throughout her illustrious career, Sheena has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for various accomplishments and honors. In addition to her Lifetime Achievement Award, Sheena was honored by IAOTP with a spot in their prestigious Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication for 2024. She was also recognized by The Top 100 Registry, receiving the Woman of the Year award for 2024. Last year, Sheena was celebrated as the Top Business Analyst of the Decade, and in 2022, she was named Empowered Woman of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This year, Sheena will receive the exclusive Presidential Award and be recognized for her selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders publication at the IAOTP Annual Award Gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December.In 2021, Sheena was bestowed with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by the Marquis Who's Who Publication Board and was prominently featured in the Wall Street Journal. She was also named IAOTP's Top Business Analyst for that year and received the Who's Who of Professional Women's Women of Influence Award. Additionally, Sheena was selected for an exclusive interview with Star Jones based on these prestigious recognitions.Sheena's dedication to excellence in her field has also earned her the "We Can Be Counted On Award" and the "Diversity & Inclusion Award" for her exemplary work at Fannie Mae. She is actively involved in the Women in Technology Employee Resource Group, attending industry conferences, contributing to blogs, and participating in panel discussions to represent Fannie Mae and advocate for women in technology.Beyond her impressive professional achievements, Sheena is deeply committed to giving back to her community. She has volunteered countless hours with various organizations, including the North Texas Food Bank, Hope & Supply Co., Grace Bridge, Hearts & Hammers, and the March of Dimes. Additionally, Sheena founded the 8 Ball Project in memory of her late husband, Robert Paul Haberstroh. This outreach initiative has made a significant impact in Texas, where Sheena has led efforts to serve several local organizations, including the San Remo Rehabilitation Center in Richardson (2025), the Five Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse (2022), the Wylie Christian Care Center in Wylie (2023), and the Abby Road Rescue Sanctuary in Lavon (2024). Through the generous support of her community, family, and friends, Sheena has collected and delivered numerous donations to these causes. She looks forward to continuing her mission in 2026, eager to see who they will serve next.Looking back, Sheena credits her success to her upbeat outlook, faith, and will to support her family despite the unforeseen hurdles they faced. She recently expanded her family by marrying the wonderful Kevin James Daigle. They have four amazing children: Christian, Jacob, Jackson, and Julianna. Sheena claims that her blended and extended family has always supported her in her aspirations to follow in the footsteps of her late spouse. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, Sheena hopes to continue to set and achieve her personal and professional goals and to continue advancing in the industry. Ultimately, she wishes to switch toward a path that allows her to help people directly.For more information on Sheena, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sheena-mathew-haberstroh-daigle-6026b458 To view her video, click here: https://youtu.be/wWO5ADUmHa0 About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. 