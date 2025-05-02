Senate Bill 704 Printer's Number 725

PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - (a) Identification.--The department shall identify

economically viable sites for natural gas electric generation

projects within this Commonwealth that are:

(1) Near producing natural gas wells or pipelines

carrying natural gas produced in this Commonwealth capable of

supplying and sustaining one or more natural gas electric

generation facilities for the economic life of the

facilities.

(2) Near existing electric transmission infrastructure

capable of transmitting the generated electricity to

wholesale markets for the benefit of end-user consumers of

electricity by one or more natural gas electric generation

facilities for the economic life of the facilities.

(3) Likely to create economically viable natural gas

electric generation projects that provide economic benefits

to the Commonwealth, surrounding municipalities and the

residents of this Commonwealth.

Section 4. Preparation and publication of list.

Following identification of economically viable sites for

natural gas electric generation projects under section 3, the

department shall:

(1) Prepare a list of the sites.

(2) Submit the list to the Department of Environmental

Protection's Bureau of Air Quality.

(3) Publish the list on the department's publicly

accessible Internet website.

Section 5. Air quality.

The department shall work in conjunction with the Department

of Environmental Protection's Bureau of Air Quality to identify

the air quality permits or approvals that may be required for

