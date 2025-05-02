Senate Bill 712 Printer's Number 726
PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 726
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
712
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY YAW, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON AND
MASTRIANO, MAY 2, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 2, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in development, further providing for definitions
and for plugging requirements.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3203 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:
§ 3203. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
" Attainable bottom." The depth, approved by the department,
that can be achieved after a reasonable effort made in good
faith is expended to clean out to the total depth.
* * *
"Reasonable effort." In relation to an operator's action to
achieve an attainable bottom, action that cleans out a well to
