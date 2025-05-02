Senate Bill 715 Printer's Number 727
PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 727
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
715
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, KIM,
LAUGHLIN, COSTA, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, BAKER
AND VOGEL, MAY 2, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 2, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 7, 2017 (P.L.285, No.14), entitled "An
act establishing the Rare Disease Advisory Council and
providing for its powers and duties; and providing for duties
of the Department of Health, the Insurance Department, the
Department of Human Services and the Department of
Education," further providing for expiration.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7 of the act of July 7, 2017 (P.L.285,
No.14), known as the Rare Disease Advisory Council Act, is
amended to read:
Section 7. Expiration.
This act shall expire June 30, [2025] 2028.
Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.
