Senate Bill 715 Printer's Number 727

PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 727 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 715 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, KIM, LAUGHLIN, COSTA, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, BAKER AND VOGEL, MAY 2, 2025 REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 2, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of July 7, 2017 (P.L.285, No.14), entitled "An act establishing the Rare Disease Advisory Council and providing for its powers and duties; and providing for duties of the Department of Health, the Insurance Department, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Education," further providing for expiration. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 7 of the act of July 7, 2017 (P.L.285, No.14), known as the Rare Disease Advisory Council Act, is amended to read: Section 7. Expiration. This act shall expire June 30, [2025] 2028. Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14

