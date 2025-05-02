Submit Release
Senate Bill 715 Printer's Number 727

PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 727

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

715

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, KIM,

LAUGHLIN, COSTA, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, BAKER

AND VOGEL, MAY 2, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 2, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 7, 2017 (P.L.285, No.14), entitled "An

act establishing the Rare Disease Advisory Council and

providing for its powers and duties; and providing for duties

of the Department of Health, the Insurance Department, the

Department of Human Services and the Department of

Education," further providing for expiration.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7 of the act of July 7, 2017 (P.L.285,

No.14), known as the Rare Disease Advisory Council Act, is

amended to read:

Section 7. Expiration.

This act shall expire June 30, [2025] 2028.

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.

