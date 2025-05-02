Senate Bill 716 Printer's Number 728
PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - could result in serious harm to the [mentally ill person] person
with mental illness or to others. Treatment on a voluntary basis
shall be preferred to involuntary treatment; and in every case,
the least restrictions consistent with adequate treatment shall
be employed. Persons [who are mentally retarded, senile,
alcoholic, or drug dependent shall receive mental health
treatment only if they are also diagnosed as mentally ill, but
these conditions of themselves shall not be deemed to constitute
mental illness: Provided, however, That nothing] with an
intellectual disability, an alcohol use disorder or with age-
related cognitive decline or dementia s hall receive treatment
only if they are also diagnosed with a mental illness, but these
conditions of themselves shall not be deemed to constitute
mental illness. For the purposes of this act, substance use
disorder shall be considered a mental illness that may qualify
for treatment under this act. Nothing in this act shall prohibit
underutilized State facilities for [the mentally ill] persons
with mental illness to be made available for the treatment of
alcohol abuse or drug addiction pursuant to the act of April 14,
1972 (P.L.221, No.63), known as the "Pennsylvania Drug and
Alcohol Abuse Control Act." Chronically disabled persons 70
years of age or older who have been continuously hospitalized in
a State operated facility for at least ten years shall not be
subject to the procedures of this act. Such a person's inability
to give a rational, informed consent shall not prohibit the
department from continuing to provide all necessary treatment to
such a person. However, if such a person protests treatment or
residence at a State operated facility he shall be subject to
the provisions of Article III.
Section 2. The definition of "assisted outpatient treatment"
