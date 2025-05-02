Submit Release
Senate Resolution 99 Printer's Number 730

PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 730

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

99

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, BARTOLOTTA,

VOGEL, SCHWANK, BROOKS, HAYWOOD, BOSCOLA, MARTIN, FONTANA,

SANTARSIERO, BROWN, COSTA, STEFANO AND CULVER, MAY 2, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 2, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 6 through 12, 2025, as "Nurses Week"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "National Nurses Week" begins May 6 and ends May 12

each year, in conjunction with Florence Nightingale's birthday;

and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has more than 240,000 registered

nurses, 49,500 licensed practical nurses, 23,100 clinical

registered nurse practitioners and 290 clinical nurse

specialists, which makes nursing the largest licensed health

care profession, based on statistics, in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The care provided by the nurses of this Commonwealth

is the primary component of a successful health care delivery

system in this Commonwealth; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of May 6 through

12, 2025, as "Nurses Week" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate join nursing organizations in

recognizing the selfless service of Pennsylvania's nurses and

