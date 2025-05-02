Senate Resolution 98 Printer's Number 734

PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 734 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 98 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ARGALL, BAKER, BROOKS, BROWN, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, CULVER, DUSH, GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROBINSON, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE AND VOGEL, MAY 2, 2025 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 2, 2025 A RESOLUTION Designating the week of May 18 through 24, 2025, as "Emergency Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania. WHEREAS, Emergency medical services are a vital public service; and WHEREAS, The members of emergency medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week; and WHEREAS, Access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury; and WHEREAS, Emergency medical services fills health care gaps by providing important, out-of-hospital care, including preventative medicine, follow-up care and access to telemedicine; and WHEREAS, The emergency medical services system consists of first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

