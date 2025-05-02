Submit Release
Senate Resolution 98 Printer's Number 734

PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 734

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

98

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ARGALL, BAKER, BROOKS, BROWN,

CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, CULVER, DUSH, GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC,

MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROBINSON, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE AND

VOGEL, MAY 2, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 2, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 18 through 24, 2025, as "Emergency

Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Emergency medical services are a vital public

service; and

WHEREAS, The members of emergency medical services teams are

ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a

day, seven days a week; and

WHEREAS, Access to quality emergency care dramatically

improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience

sudden illness or injury; and

WHEREAS, Emergency medical services fills health care gaps by

providing important, out-of-hospital care, including

preventative medicine, follow-up care and access to

telemedicine; and

WHEREAS, The emergency medical services system consists of

first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics,

emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers,

