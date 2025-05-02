Senate Resolution 98 Printer's Number 734
PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 734
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
98
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ARGALL, BAKER, BROOKS, BROWN,
CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, CULVER, DUSH, GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC,
MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROBINSON, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE AND
VOGEL, MAY 2, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 2, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of May 18 through 24, 2025, as "Emergency
Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Emergency medical services are a vital public
service; and
WHEREAS, The members of emergency medical services teams are
ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a
day, seven days a week; and
WHEREAS, Access to quality emergency care dramatically
improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience
sudden illness or injury; and
WHEREAS, Emergency medical services fills health care gaps by
providing important, out-of-hospital care, including
preventative medicine, follow-up care and access to
telemedicine; and
WHEREAS, The emergency medical services system consists of
first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics,
emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers,
