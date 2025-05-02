Senate Bill 718 Printer's Number 731
PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 731
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
718
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, ROBINSON, FONTANA, COMITTA AND COSTA,
MAY 2, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 2, 2025
AN ACT
Designating the portion of Pennsylvania Route 51 from Segment
0280/Offset 0000 to Segment 0300/Offset 0570 in Whitehall
Borough, Allegheny County, as the Hon. Raymond T. Book
Memorial Highway.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Hon. Raymond T. Book Memorial Highway.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) Born in Pittsburgh on February 14, 1925, Mr. Book
was the son of the late Raymond and Margaret Book.
(2) During World War II, Mr. Book served his country
with honor and was awarded numerous medals.
(3) After his honorable discharge, he attended Robert
Morris Business College and the University of Pittsburgh
before beginning his career with J&L Steel in 1948.
(4) He also worked in the real estate industry for more
than four decades.
(5) Mr. Book turned his attention to politics in 1980
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
