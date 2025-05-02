Senate Bill 718 Printer's Number 731

PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 731

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

718

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, ROBINSON, FONTANA, COMITTA AND COSTA,

MAY 2, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 2, 2025

AN ACT

Designating the portion of Pennsylvania Route 51 from Segment

0280/Offset 0000 to Segment 0300/Offset 0570 in Whitehall

Borough, Allegheny County, as the Hon. Raymond T. Book

Memorial Highway.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Hon. Raymond T. Book Memorial Highway.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Born in Pittsburgh on February 14, 1925, Mr. Book

was the son of the late Raymond and Margaret Book.

(2) During World War II, Mr. Book served his country

with honor and was awarded numerous medals.

(3) After his honorable discharge, he attended Robert

Morris Business College and the University of Pittsburgh

before beginning his career with J&L Steel in 1948.

(4) He also worked in the real estate industry for more

than four decades.

(5) Mr. Book turned his attention to politics in 1980

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19