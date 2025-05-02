Submit Release
Senate Resolution 100 Printer's Number 732

PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 732

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

100

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, MASTRIANO,

FONTANA, PICOZZI, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, VOGEL, KANE, TARTAGLIONE,

COSTA, BROWN AND ROBINSON, MAY 2, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 2, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 4 through 10, 2025, as "Jewish Day

Schools Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to 34 Jewish day schools, and

enrollment in Jewish day schools in Pennsylvania is at an all-

time high; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to more than 440,000 people of

Jewish faith or ancestry who have strengthened the fabric of

this Commonwealth and whose community schools help to continue

passing on the culture, religion and language to the future

generations of Jewish Pennsylvanians; and

WHEREAS, Jewish education plays a unique role in the

continued vitality of the American Jewish community, providing a

sense of Jewish pride and an immersive and content-rich Jewish

environment that has impacted generations of Jewish learners and

leaders; and

WHEREAS, Jewish day schools, like Jewish houses of worship

and other Jewish institutions, have increasingly been the target

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

