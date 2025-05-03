Shoulder Repair to Close I-40 ramp in Wilson County

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will perform an I-40 eastbound on-ramp closure from Beckwith Road (Exit 229) in Wilson County for concrete repairs on the shoulder.

On Thursday, May 1, and Friday, May 2, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., crews with Webber/SiteWorx will partially close the I-40 eastbound on-ramp for saw cutting and demolition work. Beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, the I-40 eastbound on-ramp will close as crews pour new concrete. The ramp will open on Sunday once the concrete has cured. Detour signage will be in place.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

