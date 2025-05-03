Submit Release
Westminster Barracks - Criminal Threatening / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1003075

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/02/2025 at approximately 1810 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Paul Hendrickson                                               

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

VICTIM: Nancy Witherill

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

VICTIM: Susan Brace

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police was notified of suspicious activity in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont. Witnesses advised they had heard yelling and screaming and then what sounded like a gunshot. Further investigation revealed that Paul Hendrickson (68) had committed the above listed offenses. Hendrickson was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on June 17, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer for the charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2025 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

