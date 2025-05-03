Westminster Barracks - Criminal Threatening / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B1003075

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/02/2025 at approximately 1810 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Paul Hendrickson

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

VICTIM: Nancy Witherill

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

VICTIM: Susan Brace

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police was notified of suspicious activity in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont. Witnesses advised they had heard yelling and screaming and then what sounded like a gunshot. Further investigation revealed that Paul Hendrickson (68) had committed the above listed offenses. Hendrickson was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on June 17, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer for the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

