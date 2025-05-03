RE: I 89 N Closure

I 89 northbound in the area of Exit 2 is now re-opened on both lanes. Thank you for your patience, drive save Vermont.

From: Boston, Daniel via DPS.VSPMedia

Sent: Friday, May 2, 2025 8:36 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: I 89 N Closure

