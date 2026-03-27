UPDATE: Traffic Alert - Roadway Closure - I 89 N && US Route 2 in Richmond
UPDATE: US Route 2 in the area of the 89 overpass is OPEN to traffic – Stage Rd in Richmond will be Closed to all traffic at this time.
Please drive carefully and plan for delays if you commute via the interstate northbound.
From: Bennett, Justin
Sent: Friday, March 27, 2026 05:41
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - Roadway Closure - I 89 N && US Route 2 in Richmond
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 Northbound in the area of milemarker 73.6 AND US Route 2 in the area of the I 89 overpass in Richmond will both be closed to all traffic due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for at least the next two hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
//SIGNED//
JUSTIN P. BENNETT, Civ
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
3294 St George Rd, Williston, VT 05495
State Police Headquarters: 802.244.8727
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