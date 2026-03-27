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RE: UPDATE: Traffic Alert - Roadway Closure - I 89 N && US Route 2 in Richmond

Update:

I 89 North bound has one lane open now from the crash scene at mile marker 73.6 in Bolton. Please drive carefully as traffic will be slow moving as the road way starts to clear and traffic starts to move.

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

From: Bennett, Justin via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, March 27, 2026 5:44 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: UPDATE: Traffic Alert - Roadway Closure - I 89 N && US Route 2 in Richmond

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

UPDATE: US Route 2 in the area of the 89 overpass is OPEN to traffic – Stage Rd in Richmond will be Closed to all traffic at this time.

 

Please drive carefully and plan for delays if you commute via the interstate northbound.

 

 

//SIGNED//

JUSTIN P. BENNETT

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

3294 St George Rd, Williston, VT 05495

State Police Williston: 802.848.7111 opt 3

 

 

From: Bennett, Justin
Sent: Friday, March 27, 2026 05:41
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - Roadway Closure - I 89 N && US Route 2 in Richmond

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 Northbound in the area of milemarker 73.6 AND US Route 2 in the area of the I 89 overpass in Richmond will both be closed to all traffic due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for at least the next two hours.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

//SIGNED//

JUSTIN P. BENNETT, Civ

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

3294 St George Rd, Williston, VT 05495

State Police Headquarters: 802.244.8727

 

 

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RE: UPDATE: Traffic Alert - Roadway Closure - I 89 N && US Route 2 in Richmond

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