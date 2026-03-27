Traffic Alert - Roadway Closure - I 89 N && US Route 2 in Richmond
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 Northbound in the area of milemarker 73.6 AND US Route 2 in the area of the I 89 overpass in Richmond will both be closed to all traffic due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for at least the next two hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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