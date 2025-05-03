DHS Announces the Rescission of Romania’s Designation into the Visa Waiver Program

WASHINGTON —Today, the Department of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Department of State, rescinded Romania’s Visa Waiver Program (VWP) designation.

Despite security concerns, the Biden Administration designated Romania as a VWP country on January 9, 2025. On March 25, 2025, DHS paused implementation of the VWP in order to conduct a review of Romania’s designation. That review has concluded and, given this Administration’s focus on border and immigration security, DHS decided that Romania’s designation should be rescinded in order to protect the integrity of the VWP and to ensure border and immigration security. Romania may be reconsidered for VWP designation in the future should they meet the statutory eligibility criteria.

“Maintaining the Visa Waiver Program’s high standards is essential to our national security. In light of this Administration’s focus on border and immigration security, the Secretary of Homeland Security has decided, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to rescind Romania’s VWP designation effective immediately,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are grateful for Romania’s close partnership over the years to enhance security cooperation. Romania may be reconsidered for VWP admission in the future.”

