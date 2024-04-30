University Cluster Initiative launched by EdifyOnline (USA) & Association of Indian Universities (India)
"International teaching pedagogy, standards, and global awareness @ affordable cost" – holistic option for Internationalizing Higher Education (NEP 2020)
My deepest appreciation of Anil P. Agarwal’s belief that teachers in India are among the set of ‘finest’ teachers worldwide. His value-proposition deserves full support for the sake of our students.”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The announcement for the launch of historical ‘University Cluster’ initiative was made during the 98th AIU Annual General Body Meet & National Conference of Vice Chancellors (April 15-17, 2017). The event was hosted by The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed to be University), Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The conference was attended by more than 300 distinguished vice-chancellors of Indian Universities from across India.
— Prof. L.S. Ganesh, VC, IFHE Hyderabad, India
Prof., Dr. L.S. Ganesh, vice chancellor, ICFAI Foundation of higher education congratulated Mr. Anil P. Agarwal, founder/chairman of Edify Online Corp, and said “I must share my deep appreciation of your belief that teachers in India are among the set of ‘finest’ teachers worldwide”. Prof. Ganesh added “I share the belief that your value proposition deserves full support for the sake of our students”.
The Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, India, in a landmark collaboration with EdifyOnline and Noodle, is set to transform India’s higher education landscape. “By harnessing global academic talents and introducing a “Shared HEIs Ecosystem”, this initiative aims to elevate the quality of online course offerings across 992 AIU member universities,” said Dr. (Mrs.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of AIU.
During the Presidential address (Higher Education @2047), Prof G.D. Sharma, President of the Association of Indian Universities and Vice Chancellor of University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya, India, made the announcement “AIU has partnered with Edify Online Corp from the USA to launch the University Clusters Pilot Study (UCPS) Initiative. Prof., Sharma added “this initiative aims to integrate international teaching methods, standards, and global consciousness into Indian higher education”.
“UCPS Initiative will employ a ‘Holistic Approach’ strategy to facilitate the exchange of knowledge between Indian and international academics, bypassing the typical bureaucratic obstacles seen with traditional Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs)”, said Anil P. Agarwal, founder/chairman of Edify Online Corp (USA). Agarwal further added “ we are empowering Global Academic Exchange – at the heart of this collaboration are two leading platforms one of EdifyOnline enabling search and match of international academic talent (“EdifyProfessionals”) from around the world and another from Noodle Learning Platform (NLP) designed to facilitate seamless online education”.
“The UCPS program’s objectives include creating an online ecosystem “Shared HEIs Ecosystem” for sharing international academic content, enhancing international skills among Indian faculty and students, and promoting professional development for Indian educators”, said Vikram Agarwal, CEO of Edify Online Corp (USA).
Joint Director & Director (i/c) of Research Division of AIU, Dr. Amarendra Pani believes “one of the initiative’s key components is the pilot study on University Clusters in India, aimed at providing students with international exposure and sparking advanced research in higher education”. Dr. Pani further added “This study is expected to catalyze the development of innovative ideas and processes, thereby contributing to the broader goals of educational excellence and global competitiveness”.
About AIU:
Established in 1925, Association of Indian Universities is the apex representative Body of Universities and other HEIs in India. It is the second oldest association of universities in the world. Since its inception, AIU has been actively engaged in the growth and development of Higher Education. The membership of AIU includes all types of universities e.g., Conventional Universities, Open Universities, deemed to be Universities, State Universities, Central Universities, Private Universities, and Institutes of National Importance. At present there are 992 universities member of AIU In addition to Indian Universities, 17 Universities/Institutes from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Germany, Republic of Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, United States of America, United Kingdom, Uganda, and Zambia are its Associate Members. www.aiu.ac.in
About EdifyOnline:
EdifyOnline was founded with a simple belief: “Everyone has the right to be enlightened, it just takes the right teacher”. EdifyOnline has developed a robust platform to promote the world-class abilities of highly experienced and academically qualified subject experts from around the world (EdifyProfessional®). EdifyOnline’s platform brings talent to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) that are facing an acute shortage of competent academic talent or looking for international competencies to complement their strengths. The HEIs can hire them for various academic roles (e.g., instructors, guest lecturers, course content creators, professional development, and other specialized areas) as independent consultants. www.edifyonline.com
About Noodle:
Noodle is the leading tech-enabled strategy and services partner for higher education. A certified B corporation, Noodle (founded in 2013) has developed infrastructure and online enrollment growth for some of the best academic institutions in the world. Noodle empowers universities to transform the world through life-changing learning. It offers strategic consulting to advise partners as they navigate their futures, provides services tailored to meet their growth aspirations, and deploys technology, tools, and platforms that integrate for scale, making our partners more resilient, responsive, efficient, and interconnected. www.noodle.com
