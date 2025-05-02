Flag Directive - May 8, 2025 (Former Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens)

I am deeply saddened by the death of former Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens, and hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in her memory on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Former Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Please notify all of your field offices and facilities around the state.

Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A memorial service will take place on Thursday, May 8th at the Temple of Justice at 11:00 am.