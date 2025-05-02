Several Fish and Game fishing and boating access sites in the Panhandle Region will be temporarily closed for maintenance during May

The site at Spirit Lake will be closed to all public access May 5-7, reopening on May 8. While closed, areas of damaged asphalt above the boat ramp will be patched and repaired.

The site at Hayden Lake Sportsman Park will be closed to all public access May 6-7, reopening on May 8. While closed, areas of damaged asphalt above the boat ramp will be patched and repaired.

The site at the Clark Fork Driftyard will remain open during maintenance occurring May 5-9. Due to road and parking lot repairs, the area will only be accessible in high-clearance vehicles. Please expect delays, and thank you for your patience.

The site at Cocolalla Lake will be closed to all public access May 19-22, reopening May 23. While closed, maintenance and repair work will be completed in the parking area.

The site at Twin Lakes will be closed to public access May 27-28, reopening May 29. While closed, sealcoating and crack sealing will be occurring in the parking area.

We recognize these access closures are an inconvenience, and we thank you for your understanding and patience. Once the work is completed, the sites will be more useable by the public than they currently are, and they will remain useable much longer into the future.

If you’d like to learn more about Idaho Fish and Game facilities and access sites throughout the Panhandle, check out our online access guide.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact the Panhandle Regional office.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get regular news and updates.