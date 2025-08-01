Rainbow trout stocking schedule for August 2025 in the Magic Valley Region
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game's Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 21,900 10-12'' catchable-sized rainbow trout in August. The stocking date and number of fish are approximate.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
