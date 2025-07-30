Fish and Game offering instructor-led hunter education course in Rupert
Do you or someone you know need to take a hunter education course?
The Magic Valley Region will be offering an instructor-led hunter education course in Rupert at the Rupert Outdoor Shooting Complex on August 26-29, 2025. The class will run Tuesday thru Friday from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Hunter education classes are required for anyone born after January 1, 1975, who must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license. Students must be at least 9 years of age to take a hunter education class.
To sign up, visit the Idaho Fish and Game website, https://idfg.idaho.gov/education and select Hunter Ed in-person courses. Seats are limited and fill quickly. The cost is $9.75 per student.
For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.
