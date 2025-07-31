Information sought about illegal cow/calf moose killing near Kamiah

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking any information about an illegally killed cow and calf moose near Kamiah on July 19 between 7 and 9 p.m.

The moose carcasses were found east of Kamiah in a meadow about 50 yards from Forest Service Road 500, near its intersection with Forest Service Road 5125. Both moose are believed to have been shot with a rifle from the road. In addition to these animals being killed out of season, Conservation Officers responding to the scene discovered about 75-100 pounds of meat were left to waste, including an entire quarter of the animal and portions of both backstraps.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Wright at (208) 921-4172 or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at (800-632-5999, or report on the Fish and Game's enforcement tip line. Anyone reporting may remain anonymous, and those who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for financial rewards.

Illegally killing two moose would constitute a felony. The combined minimum fine for killing two moose during the closed season is $1,000, plus a combined civil penalty of $4,500 and a mandatory hunting license revocation. Moose hunting in Idaho is extremely limited, with once-in-a-lifetime harvest opportunities provided through a controlled hunt drawing in the spring.