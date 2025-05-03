Gateway Hispanic begins collaboration with the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute

The partnership between MSI² and Gateway Hispanic will strengthen political and strategic analysis from a Latino and bilingual perspective

The goal is to provide an in-depth, objective, and strategic perspective on the issues that define the present and future of our communities, both in the United States and Latin America.” — Dr. Rafael Marrero

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gateway Hispanic , the bilingual politics and current affairs outlet dedicated to delving into issues impacting the Hispanic community in the United States and Latin America, excitedly announces its new collaboration with the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²), a conservative, nonpartisan think tank founded by Dr. Rafael Marrero.Through this alliance, MSI² will provide specialized content on foreign policy, national security, hemispheric relations, and the strategic impact of powers such as China and Russia in the region. The institute's analyses and contributions will be disseminated through the Gateway Hispanic website and the Gateway Hispanic Podcast, hosted by renowned analyst and attorney María Herrera Mellado.“The goal is to provide an in-depth, objective, and strategic perspective on the issues that define the present and future of our communities, both in the United States and Latin America. By collaborating with Gateway Hispanic, we want to contribute to an informed debate, from a bilingual perspective, about the role we play in an increasingly complex international landscape,” said Dr. Rafael Marrero.Gateway Hispanic is a key platform for understanding how political decisions in Washington impact the daily lives of millions of Latinos, as well as the ties between the United States and Latin America. With a rigorous, diverse, and current affairs-focused editorial approach, the platform promotes interviews with experts, opinion leaders, and high-level public figures.MSI², for its part, has a team of experts in strategic intelligence, defense, and public policy with decades of experience in the government and private sectors. Its goal is to promote stability, democracy, and prosperity in the United States and the region by providing high-level analytical tools to both decision-makers and media outlets committed to truth-telling.This collaboration between MSI² and Gateway Hispanic aligns with the mission of both institutions to disseminate strategic, reliable, and accessible information that contributes to strengthening political dialogue, democracy, and civic awareness within the Hispanic community.For more information, visit gatewayhispanic.com and miastrategicintel.com

