NEOX Networks and Stamus Networks Partner to Launch Performance-Leading 100Gbps Clear NDR™ Solution

New Clear Network and Detection Response Delivers the Fastest Threat Hunting for IT Security Operations

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEOX Networks, Inc., a prominent provider of IT and OT Observability and Security Solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Stamus Networks, a globally recognized leader in high-performance network-based threat detection and response (NDR) systems. Together, the two companies have unveiled the Clear NDR ™ solution — an advanced, real-time threat detection platform capable of intelligent threat hunting at speeds of up to 100Gbps. The innovative new solution will be showcased live by NEOX at GISEC 2025 this week, at Stand No. B40-02 in Hall 7 at the Dubai World Trade Center.The Clear NDR solution equips security teams with highly actionable insights through unique high-confidence Declarations of Compromise™ (DoC) and Declarations of Policy Violations™ (DoPV), guided threat hunting, and automated alert triage. Engineered as a proactive cybersecurity defense tool, Clear NDR is designed to identify, analyze, and respond to complex and evolving cyber threats as they occur within an organization's network. Leveraging a powerful combination of behavioral analytics, machine learning, and advanced traffic monitoring, Clear NDR detects unauthorized activity and threats in real-time — especially those that may have slipped past traditional prevention-focused controls such as firewalls, antivirus / endpoint protection, and legacy intrusion detection systems (IDS).“We are thrilled to be working with NEOX Networks to expand the reach of our cutting-edge network security solutions,” said Ken Gramley, CEO of Stamus Networks. “By drawing on real-time intelligence from network activity, our Clear NDR system exposes critical and time-sensitive threats to the organization’s most valuable assets, empowering security teams to act decisively and effectively. The result is a holistic and responsive NDR solution that significantly improves both detection speed and operational efficiency.”This Clear NDR solution is built on the robust foundation of the NEOX Network Visibility Platform based Network Security Solution , which captures real-time packet data essential for immediate threat investigation and response. At the core of this solution is the newly introduced NEOX PacketOwl Clear NDR Probe and its virtual version NEOX PacketOwlVirtual — a powerful, high-performance security appliance purpose-built to detect, analyze, log, and alert on cyber threats in real time. This next-generation probe, powered by NEOX’s proprietary FPGA-based architecture, delivers unmatched visibility and performance, making it possible to monitor and analyze sustained network traffic at speeds of up to 100Gbps without any loss—establishing it as the highest-performing NDR probe available in the market today.“This partnership reflects our joint commitment to tackling the growing complexity of cyber threats while delivering meaningful value to our shared customer base,” said Timur Ozcan, CEO of NEOX Networks. “This Clear NDR solution — powered by NEOX — ensures that critical IT and OT infrastructures remain secure, resilient, and compliant with modern regulatory demands. By combining our unique capabilities, we are raising the bar for what’s possible in next-generation network security and delivering an experience that truly stands apart.”With a strong track record of innovation and engineering excellence across Europe, NEOX Networks is now expanding its footprint into North America and the Asia Pacific region. The company is well known for its ability to integrate best-in-class technologies and deliver practical solutions for complex IT and security challenges — while ensuring industry-specific compliance.To learn more about Clear NDR or explore NEOX Networks’ solutions, visit neoxnetworks.com.About NEOX NetworksNEOX Networks provides Next Generation Network Visibility for IT & OT Observability and Security. The result is strengthened cybersecurity, hybrid-cloud application observability, and business continuity, by integrating the network intelligence and real-time data-in-motion. Learn more at neoxnetworks.comAbout STAMUS NetworksStamus Networks believes that cyber defense is bigger than any single person, platform, company, or technology. That’s why we leverage the power of community to deliver the next generation of open and transparent network defense. Trusted by security teams at the world’s most targeted organizations, our flagship offering – Clear NDR™ – empowers cyber defenders to uncover and stop serious threats and unauthorized network activity before they harm their organizations. Clear NDR helps defenders see more clearly and act more confidently through detection they can trust with results they can explain. Learn more at stamus-networks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.