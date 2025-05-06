NEOX Networks Unveils Industry-First 100Gbps Suricata-Based Security Appliance

New PacketOwl Series Sets Benchmark for High-Performance NIDS, NSM, and NDR Solutions

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEOX Networks, Inc., a leader in IT and OT Observability and Security solutions, has officially launched its groundbreaking NEOX PacketOwl and PacketOwlVirtual Series Security Appliances. This next-generation, hybrid-cloud-ready Network Security Solution delivers unmatched performance as the industry’s only Suricata-based Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS), Network Security Monitoring (NSM), and Network Detection and Response (NDR) probe supporting up to 100Gbps. The innovative new solution will be showcased live by NEOX at GISEC 2025 this week, at Stand No. B40-02 in Hall 7 at the Dubai World Trade Center.Powered by NEOX’s proprietary FPGA-based architecture and an enhanced version of Suricata, the open-source network threat detection engine, the PacketOwl provides real-time threat detection, logging, and alerting. It enables organizations to uncover and respond to a broad range of cyber threats—both known and emerging—with deep network visibility and high-throughput performance.The PacketOwl’s lossless packet capture capabilities and support for sustained and event-triggered 100Gbps capture-to-disk (CTD), position it as the most powerful Suricata-based platform in the market. It integrates logs, packet capture (PCAP), and SIEM alerts in a single appliance for streamlined forensics and incident response. When paired with leading NDR platforms, PacketOwl acts as a 100Gbps NDR probe, offering advanced threat analytics and actionable insights.“Network and security engineers have long sought a solution that seamlessly combines log and packet data in a single high-performance device. With over a year of focused development, we’ve engineered PacketOwl to exceed industry expectations — achieving performance benchmarks unmatched by any competitor. In fact, with specific features enabled, PacketOwl is capable of surpassing even 100Gbps throughput,” said Timur Ozcan, CEO of NEOX Networks.NEOX PacketOwl integrates seamlessly into existing security environments—on-premises, in the cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP), or hybrid. The virtual version, NEOX PacketOwlVirtual, brings similar capabilities to cloud-native and virtualized deployments.“Built for scale and designed for flexibility, PacketOwl delivers unmatched visibility into network traffic. It’s engineered to detect and respond to sophisticated threats with speed and precision,” said Nadeem Zahid, COO of NEOX Networks. “It’s already in production with a major financial services firm ahead of launch — underscoring its market readiness and impact.”With real-time alerts, customizable detection rules, and full integration into existing SIEMs and security stacks, PacketOwl empowers organizations to bolster their cybersecurity defenses, reduce incident response times, and stay ahead of evolving network threats.To learn more about NEOX PacketOwl, visit neoxnetworks.comAbout NEOX NetworksNEOX Networks provides Next Generation Network Visibility for IT & OT Observability and Security. The result is strengthened cybersecurity, hybrid-cloud application observability, and business continuity, by integrating the network intelligence and real-time data-in-motion. Learn more at neoxnetworks.com

