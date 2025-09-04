NEOX Strengthens Global GTM Reach Through Channel and Solution Partnerships

Channel Head

Company Appoints Matthias Lichtenegger as Head of Global Channel & Alliances

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEOX Networks , Inc., a leader in IT and OT Network Visibility and Security Solutions, today announced an important step in its global expansion journey with the appointment of Matthias Lichtenegger as Head of Global Channel & Alliances. This appointment signals NEOX’s commitment to broadening its go-to-market (GTM) reach by forging deeper relationships with channel partners, technology innovators, and solution providers around the world.As businesses increasingly rely on integrated ecosystems to drive growth and resilience, NEOX is expanding its focus on collaborative partnerships to accelerate innovation and deliver more value to customers. By combining channel expansion, strategic alliances, and co-developed industry solutions, NEOX is positioning itself as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating digital transformation.“Partnerships are the foundation of sustainable global growth,” said Timur Ozcan, CEO of NEOX. “Matthias’s extensive background in building high-impact ecosystems and his ability to align partners, technology, and customers around a common vision make him the ideal leader to accelerate our global channel strategy.”NEOX’s global growth strategy emphasizes three interconnected priorities:• Channel Growth – Establishing and scaling a partner-first model across North America, EMEA, and APAC to extend NEOX’s market presence and ensure customers benefit from local expertise.• Technology Alliances – Building strong relationships with top-tier technology vendors to deliver integrated, future-ready solutions that solve complex business challenges.• Solution Partnerships – Co-creating tailored offerings with industry specialists to drive adoption in key verticals such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Government, and Defense.Matthias Lichtenegger brings a proven track record of success in international sales, channel leadership, and strategic alliances. Most recently, he served as Enterprise Account Executive at IP Fabric, where he specialized in network assurance solutions for hybrid infrastructure. Prior to that, Matthias was Senior Regional Sales Manager at A10 Networks, overseeing partner ecosystems and customer engagements. Earlier in his career, Matthias held a senior leadership position as Country Manager DACH/CEE for LiveAction, where he scaled channel strategies and expanded go-to-market programs in European market.Matthias added, “I am honored to join NEOX at such a pivotal moment in its growth. The company’s mission to build a digitally resilient world by safeguarding businesses from cyber threats through advanced network visibility, resonates with my passion for building strong ecosystems. I look forward to partnering with global technology leaders and channel partners to co-create solutions that drive customer success worldwide.”About NEOX NetworksNEOX Networks provides Next Generation Network Visibility for IT & OT Observability and Security. The result is strengthened cybersecurity, hybrid-cloud application observability, and business continuity, by integrating the network intelligence and real-time data-in-motion. Learn more at neoxnetworks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.