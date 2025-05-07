FlavorCloud State of Cross Border Report Highlights Tariff Trends, Growing Shipping Lanes, and Industry Growth Rates

Shippers Seeing a 76% Boost in International Sales Year over Year

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlavorCloud , a global shipping and trade compliance platform specializing in seamless cross-border commerce for direct-to-consumer (DTC) and business-to-business (B2B) released today the industry’s first ever State of Cross Border Commerce Report highlighting key trends in global trade. Measuring more than 100 proprietary data points, the State of Cross Border Commerce Report finds that merchants achieved an average of 76% global growth year-over-year (YoY) by unlocking untapped global consumer demand.The State of Cross Border Commerce Report aggregates FlavorCloud’s proprietary data that spans hundreds of millions in gross merchandise value (GMV) shipped across borders. Data covered in the report includes US outbound international shipments to 220+ countries and spans Q1 2024 to Q1 2025. The report is the first of its kind cross border benchmark report for shipping and global trade trends and aims to help brands and third-party logistics (3PLs) shippers better understand market trends, opportunities, and challenges.Key Findings Include:• Q1 Data Shows Tariff Impact on Shopping Cart Conversion: With new tariffs and retaliatory tariffs launching earlier this year, shopping cart conversions for international shipments sank from 16% to 13%, with key markets like Made in USA products going into Canada with the 25% import tariff seeing even larger decreases going from 20% to 14%, a full 30% decrease.• Fastest Growing Markets Ripe with Cross-Border Opportunity: United Arab Emirates (198%), New Zealand (131%), and Ireland (106%) showed the greatest increase in shipments from the US year over year, indicating an increasing consumer appetite for purchasing from overseas merchants.• Fastest Growing Verticals: US Health and wellness products command a lot of trust around the globe and merchants are capitalizing on this by offering and expanding international shipping options, showing shipments increasing by 201% year over year.• Highest Order Values by Region: Cross border orders shipping from the US to the Middle East have the highest average order values at $160.86 per order, with Asia ($128.88) and Latin America ($123.47) following.• Customer Loyalty Varies by Region: Latin America had the most loyal customers with 43% of orders coming from repeat customers in the past year making it a highly attractive market for merchants. Asia reported the fewest repeat customer orders with only 21% of orders coming from previous buyers.The report also includes industry-specific cross border growth and conversion rates, a breakdown of the most purchased products by region, customer loyalty data, market trends, and an outlook for 2025.“Our data reveals that in 2024, brands that embraced international expansion with a data driven approach experienced remarkable year-over-year growth and prior to the 2025 tariffs, were on track to see international as a very significant portion of their overall sales,” said Rathna Sharad, CEO and Co-founder of FlavorCloud. “For too long, cross border commerce has brought brands complexity laden with friction every step of the way. By building seamless automation, simplifying merchant and consumer experiences, and demystifying trade complexities with AI-powered technology across the value chain, we’ve made it accessible for shippers around the world. It's clear that cross-border commerce is here to stay —it's the future.”To see more critical cross border purchasing trends, download the full report here . For additional insight, listen to an upcoming discussion of the data on Wednesday, May 14 at 9 a.m. PT.About FlavorCloudFlavorCloud powers the industry’s largest, carrier agnostic, cross-border network optimizing shipping and returns “anywhere to anywhere.” With DTC and B2B services spanning 220+ countries and a 300+ carrier network, FlavorCloud enables brands and 3PLs to operate seamlessly on a global scale. Its technology uses deep learning and AI to power carrier selection, optimize supply chains, and automate product classification, customs, and trade compliance.

