Williston US 2 project begins Phase Two next week

WILLISTON, N.D. – Phase 2 of the Williston U.S. Highway 2 improvement project is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 7.

This ongoing project supports the long-term infrastructure development of the Williston Square area and surrounding corridors.

Final Phase 1 Work – Monday, May 5 and Tuesday, May 6:

Monday Day: Median removals will take place along Highway 2.

Monday Night: Existing city traffic signal lights will be shut off and removed.

Tuesday: Temporary traffic signals will be installed and activated.

During this transition, flaggers will assist with traffic flow. The temporary signals will function similarly to a four-way stop and will allow continued left turns.

Phase 2 Launch – Beginning Wednesday, May 7:

The launch of Phase 2 includes the setup and implementation of new traffic control measures. Traffic will be shifted to run head-to-head on the existing eastbound and northbound lanes, while the westbound and southbound lanes are closed for construction. Following this shift:

Crossover and asphalt work will continue

Frontage road and Highway 2 lane removals will begin

Major removal operations will be underway

While preliminary project planning began in March, demolition of structures on newly acquired right-of-way is scheduled to begin this week. Full roadway impacts and reconstruction activities will continue throughout the 2025 construction season.

Regular updates will be provided on the project website www.dot.nd.gov/williston-highway-2 and via North Dakota Department of Transportation and City of Williston social media pages.

Motorists are urged to stay alert, follow posted signage, and watch for workers in the construction zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the N.D. Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.