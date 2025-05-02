U.S. Chamber President & CEO Suzanne Clark, The Chamber of Southern Arizona Host Rep. Juan Ciscomani for Roundtable on Tax Reform

TUCSON, AZ – Today, U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark and The Chamber of Southern Arizona hosted U.S. Representative Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ-06) for a roundtable discussion in Tucson, Arizona with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Today’s roundtable was part of a day-long series of events celebrating the launch of The Chamber of Southern Arizona, the new entity formed by the merger between Sun Corridor Inc. and the Tucson Metro Chamber.

“All policy is local, and we heard that message loud and clear from Tucson small business owners today,” said Suzanne Clark, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Local businesses are the engines for economic growth in communities across the country, but they need smart public policy—including a consistent and competitive tax code—to drive growth and create opportunity. The U.S. Chamber is convening business leaders and policymakers in every corner of America because we know decisions made in Washington really have an impact at the local level. We are grateful to count the Chamber of Southern Arizona and Congressman Ciscomani as strong partners in the effort to preserve pro-growth tax policy.”

"The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) lowered taxes and delivered real relief for families, workers, and small businesses in my community and across the U.S.," said Congressman Juan Ciscomani. "Letting these tax cuts expire and go away at the end of the year would raise taxes and hit families and businesses where it hurts the most – their pocketbook. In Congress, I will continue to work to extend TCJA to make everyday living more affordable and further strengthen our economy. I am grateful to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for hosting this important event.”

“As we embark on our journey as The Chamber of Southern Arizona, we understand how policies like the extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will affect the long-term viability of our large and small businesses,” said Joe Snell, President and CEO of The Chamber of Southern Arizona. “We are pleased to host a conversation between us, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Congressman Ciscomani to hear from business owners and leaders who can tell their story and how this policy impacts their day-to-day operations.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

