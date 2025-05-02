U.S. Chamber, Greater Omaha Chamber Host U.S. Representative Don Bacon for Roundtable on Tax Reform

OMAHA, NE – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce hosted U.S. Representative Don Bacon (R-NE-02) for a roundtable discussion in Omaha, Nebraska with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Don Bacon is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 2nd District of Nebraska will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Chamber thanks Congressman Bacon for his committed efforts to ensure pro-growth provisions of the landmark 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are extended, fostering economic prosperity and benefitting Americans nationwide,” said John Kirchner, Vice President of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “We appreciate his leadership in reducing the tax burden on small businesses, families, and workers, both in Nebraska's Second District and across the country.”

“The American people have made it clear that they wanted something done to alleviate their financial hardship,” said Congressman Bacon. “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is vital to our economic recovery. Without its extension, American families and small businesses will face a devastating 20% tax increase, including a $1,514 tax hike for a Nebraska family of four, at a time when they need more money in their pockets, not less. I remain committed to working with Congress and President Trump to get these critical tax cuts across the finish line and deliver the financial relief Americans desperately need.”

“The renewal of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is essential to maintaining America’s economic competitiveness and fostering continued business growth,” said Heath Mello, President and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. “Incentives that encourage capital investment, job creation, and business expansion have delivered tangible results for communities like Greater Omaha. Letting these provisions expire would place unnecessary strain on small businesses and growing industries alike. We urge Congress to prioritize renewal and provide the certainty our economy needs to thrive.”