Why Public Health is Important

Let’s be real. The world feels pretty heavy right now.

Health misinformation seems to spread faster than facts. There’s the climate crisis. Political arguments about...well, everything. And somewhere in the middle of all that? Real people, our neighbors, families, and communities, are just trying to stay healthy, live with dignity, and make sense of it all.

If you’ve ever found yourself saying, “Someone should do something about this,” I’m here to tell you: you could be that someone.

And if you’ve been wondering whether public health might feel like an empowering part of your path forward, you’re not alone. A lot of compassionate and solution-oriented people are asking the same question. So, let’s talk.

Public health isn’t just about handwashing signs, restaurant inspections, or flu shots (although those are really important). It’s about making sure everyone, regardless of income, zip code, or background, has a real shot at health, well-being, (and dare I say it!) flourishing.

The study of Public Health is about tackling big, messy problems like:

Why do some neighborhoods have clean air and water and others don’t? And how do we change that when politics, industry, and inequality are all part of the equation?

How do we move forward when public health advice gets politicized? And how to we lead with evidence, empathy, and integrity?

How do we communicate effectively about sensitive subjects like sexual health, vaccines, addiction, obesity, mental health, or end-of-life care?

What does it take to rebuild trust in health systems, in government, in science, and in one another?

Threats to health anywhere, like a viruses, heatwaves, or contaminated water don’t stop at borders. Threats to health anywhere are threats to health everywhere. That’s why public health matters.

Why Now?

I get it. This moment in time feels complicated. Maybe even discouraging. Maybe you’re wondering:

“Can I really make a difference?”

“Isn’t everything just too politicized right now to make any progress?”

“Is it too late for me to shift gears?”

The answers?

Yes, you can.

No, it's not.

And absolutely not.

In fact, now might be exactly the right time.

We need public health leaders who are bridge builders. Systems thinkers. Communicators. Collaborators. People who recognize that improving health goes beyond knowing facts. It requires understanding people, adapting to the realities of the world, and learning how to effectively navigate those complexities.

Why Gonzaga?

At Gonzaga, we don't throw around words like "mission" and "justice". We build our faculty, programs, and curriculum around them.

Our Master of Public Health (MPH) program is built around a few big beliefs:

That health equity is paramount

That community matters

That public and private sectors must collaborate to solve complex health problems

That students need real-world skills they can use in nonprofits, hospitals, local governments, private industry, and beyond

That when we know better, we are called to do better

Whether you're interested in climate and health, population health, maternal health, health communication, policy and advocacy, community health, or health education and program planning, our Gonzaga MPH will help you develop the tools you need to lead.

Bonus? It’s fully online and designed for working adults who are balancing life, career, and learning. Like you.

And because we’re Gonzaga, you’ll also be supported by faculty and peers who care about you.

So...What If?

What if you decided to act?

What if your doubt isn’t a sign to stop, but a nudge to lean in?

What if the very thing that hurts your heart about the world is the thing you’re meant to work on?

Public health doesn’t have all the answers. But it’s a place where people come together to ask better questions, and to act, together, for the common good.

We’d love to have you with us.

Explore the MPH program at Gonzaga, or just reach out and say hi. We’re always happy to chat.

Let’s build something better.