G-TELP Global Showcases CEFR Alignment for G-TELP Junior at NCME 2025

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G-TELP Global presented its latest research findings at the 2025 National Council on Measurement in Education (NCME) conference in Denver, Colorado, presenting a CEFR alignment study for G-TELP Junior , its internationally administered English proficiency test designed for young learners.The research established a structured linkage between G-TELP Junior scores and the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), offering meaningful insights for educators, researchers, and institutions that rely on objective English proficiency measures—particularly in the context of international student admissions and college language requirements.G-TELP Global’s presentation, titled “Linking an English Language Test (G-TELP Junior) to the CEFR: Embracing Foundational Teaching in the Age of AI,” explored how a standardized, research-backed test can support foundational English instruction and placement decisions in a rapidly changing education environment.To align G-TELP Junior with CEFR levels (A1 to B2), the study employed the Extended Modified Angoff method, a globally accepted standard-setting technique. The team conducted thorough psychometric validation of each cut score, confirming the consistency and fairness of the alignment. This ensures that test-takers’ results can be reliably interpreted in terms of international benchmarks.The findings affirm G-TELP Junior’s global relevance, particularly in education systems seeking clear, actionable data on learner proficiency. The CEFR linkage enhances its utility in placement testing, formative assessment, and tailored feedback, supporting more equitable instruction and academic decision-making.“Our goal is to provide educators and institutions with reliable, actionable tools that reflect global standards while supporting the individual growth of every learner,” said Dr. Kim, G-TELP's Research Director. “This CEFR alignment represents an important step toward that mission.”This presentation also marks a significant milestone for G-TELP Global as it works to lead the development of fair, innovative, and globally applicable English assessment tools in the age of AI. By engaging in open academic exchange with international scholars, the organization contributes to the evolution of global standards for English language evaluation.G-TELP Global anticipates the CEFR alignment to further support adoption of G-TELP Junior in both Asian and North American education markets, where English proficiency scores are often essential for admissions, academic tracking, and curriculum design.Moving forward, the organization will continue to expand its research collaborations and strengthen its role in international education, delivering reliable assessment systems that meet the evolving needs of students, schools, and institutions around the world.

