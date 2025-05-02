OSCE and EU support Central Asian states to safeguard non-profit organizations from abuse by terrorists

Ensuring a proportionate approach to combating the instrumentalization of non-profit organizations (NPOs) by terrorists in Central Asia was the focus of a workshop organized by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department and the EU Global Facility on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) in Vienna from 28 to 30 April.

During the event, international experts discussed with government officials and NPO representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan how the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) revised Recommendation 8, an international guideline on protecting NPOs from terrorist financing, can be implemented in a practical and balanced manner. The recent revisions significantly transform the FATF framework regarding NPOs, requiring states to assess risks in a consistent and nuanced way, safeguarding legitimate civil society activity.

“The revised FATF standards on Recommendation 8 reflect years of global consultation and learning. Our workshop is a timely opportunity for Central Asian states and civil society to come together and explore how compliance can be both effective and respectful of fundamental freedoms. We’re here to provide concrete technical guidance and build bridges between stakeholders,” said EU Global Facility Team Leader, David Hotte.

To strengthen participating States’ abilities to meet AML/CFT obligations while preserving an enabling environment for NPOs, the participants examined practical approaches to conducting risk assessments, implementing proportionate mitigation strategies such as outreach, self-regulation and oversight, and ensuring financial access for NPOs.

“Security and human rights are not competing goals — they strengthen and support each other. This connection is especially evident in how we must approach the implementation of Recommendation 8. When civil society is seen as a partner in building resilience, societies become stronger, more inclusive and more secure”, said Katarine Lindstedt, Counsellor on Transnational Threats in the Permanent Delegation of Finland to the OSCE.

Dedicated sessions for state authorities, joint discussions with civil society and a full day focused on the NPO sector helped participants to foster mutual understanding and an exchange of good practices. This supported the participants in building technical expertise and defining actionable next steps toward the effective and proportionate implementation of the FATF standards.