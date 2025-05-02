Planet TV Studios to Feature Avtron Power Solutions’ Impact on Data Centers in New Frontiers Episode, Airing Q3 2025

Planet TV Studios New Frontiers Avtron Power Solutions

Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series. "New Frontier in Data Centers" airs Q3 2025 .

This is a company that is not just responding to the demands of a rapidly evolving world—they're setting new standards for how critical infrastructure is tested, secured, and trusted” — Christian Kelch, Executive Producer at Planet TV Studios

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios announced today it will feature Avtron Power Solutions in an upcoming episode of its acclaimed documentary series New Frontiers, scheduled to air in the third quarter of 2025. The broadcast, part of Planet TV Studios’ continuing commitment to showcase transformative leaders across vital industries, will delve into how Avtron Power Solutions is redefining the landscape of critical power testing and infrastructure reliability worldwide.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Avtron Power Solutions has quietly yet powerfully become a global force in ensuring that critical systems—whether in data centers, hospitals, the military, or the energy sector—remain operational when the world needs them most. With a heritage spanning over 70 years, Avtron specializes in designing and manufacturing advanced load banks, a vital component for validating backup power systems. Since emerging as an independent company in 2022, following its carve-out from Schneider Electric, Avtron has rapidly expanded its capabilities, sharpened its focus, and built upon its longstanding reputation for quality, precision, and customer-centric solutions.

Increasingly, Avtron has become a critical partner to the booming global data center industry, where power reliability is paramount., In addition to validating back up power systems, Avtron helps commission data centers with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency. With automated, script driven testing platforms, Avtron load banks can simulate the power consumption and thermal properties of server racks prior to their installation. This allows building infrastructure to be tested under all conditions, without risking damage to servers.

Facilities that rely on continuous uptime—ranging from hyperscale cloud providers to enterprise colocation services—are turning to Avtron’s advanced solutions to ensure their operations remain uninterrupted, no matter the circumstances. By aligning its technologies with the complex needs of modern data centers, Avtron is playing a crucial role in safeguarding the digital economy.



Practical Impact on Critical Power Industries

In a sector where reliability can mean the difference between operational continuity and catastrophic failure, Avtron Power Solutions stands apart. The company's acquisition of Rx Monitoring Services (RxMS) in 2024 elevated its leadership in the data center sector by integrating automated, script-driven testing solutions—dramatically improving the accuracy and efficiency of commissioning critical systems.

By merging load bank expertise with sophisticated monitoring and automation technologies, Avtron has revolutionized the data center commissioning process. Facilities can now rely on automated test scripts, ensuring repeatable, human-error-free validation of their backup power assets.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering comprehensive, integrated solutions for mission-critical infrastructure," said David Cox, CEO of Avtron Power Solutions.



Strategic Growth and Leadership Strength

Under the leadership of David Cox, officially appointed CEO in October 2023, Avtron embarked on a significant transformation. With a deep background in operational efficiency and lean manufacturing, Cox guided the company through its independence, expanded its production capacity, and executed a renewed focus on strategic growth.

Further bolstering Avtron’s trajectory, the addition of Cory Fones as Chief Commercial Officer in early 2024 brought experienced leadership to the forefront of the company’s market expansion. Fones' background in growing market share across the critical power and equipment sectors has injected new momentum into Avtron’s client engagement efforts.



Expanding Manufacturing Capabilities to Meet Demand

Responding to rising global demand for reliable load testing solutions, Avtron unveiled two new manufacturing sites: a cutting-edge facility in Reynosa, Mexico, and a new factory in its hometown of Cleveland. These expansions have significantly enhanced production capacity, shortened lead times, and created new jobs, reaffirming Avtron’s commitment to quality, service, and community investment.

Each facility leverages advanced automation and precision engineering techniques, maintaining Avtron’s rigorous standards while improving responsiveness to customer needs across North America and beyond.



Industry-Leading Product Milestones

Avtron’s reputation for technical excellence is underscored by groundbreaking product achievements

- The liquid-cooled LC-20 load bank from Avtron: A powerful 500kW unit, it’s the first load bank specifically tailored to the needs of data centers adopting liquid cooling systems to manage heat and improve energy efficiency.

- SIGMA Unity® Software: Load bank test software that provides a streamlined experience for managing load banks across a wide range of test applications allowing to conduct tests faster and more accurately.

- Next-Generation 2775 Load Bank: Purpose-built for modern data centers, this slim, high-capacity load bank optimizes space without sacrificing performance, offering hot-aisle/cold-aisle testing capabilities and full SIGMA LT integration.

Each advancement reflects Avtron’s methodical, client-driven approach to product development—addressing emerging industry needs with real-world, measurable improvements.



Looking Ahead: A Strategic Vision for Growth

Backed by Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, Avtron Power Solutions is well-positioned to capitalize on megatrends such as data center expansion, renewable energy integration, and increasing demands for resilient infrastructure. Data centers, in particular, represent a major focus for Avtron’s future growth. As cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and global connectivity fuel unprecedented demand for server capacity, the need for flawless backup power systems has never been greater. Avtron’s specialized solutions ensure that data centers can commission, test, and validate their critical infrastructure with maximum confidence—supporting uninterrupted service delivery in a digitally dependent world.

The company’s strategic roadmap focuses on:

- Expanding data-integrated testing platforms,

- Scaling manufacturing to serve global markets,

- Deepening customer partnerships through tailored solutions,

- Pursuing further international expansion.

"Our mission remains clear: to ensure critical power is available when the world needs it," said Cox. "As industries evolve, Avtron will be right there—providing the reliability, expertise, and performance they can count on."



About Planet TV Studios

Planet TV Studios (www.planettvstudios.com) is a leading producer of documentary-style television programming, delivering thought-provoking series that explore business, technology, medicine, and innovation. Best known for its acclaimed New Frontiers series, Planet TV Studios partners with Bloomberg Television and other major syndication networks to bring compelling narratives to a global audience.

New Frontiers spotlights organizations and individuals pushing the boundaries of their industries, offering viewers in-depth looks at stories that shape the future. Through high-quality production, rigorous journalism, and a commitment to authenticity, Planet TV Studios has earned a reputation as a trusted source of educational and inspirational television.

The episode featuring Avtron Power Solutions will continue this tradition, offering audiences an inside look at a company securing the lifelines of our increasingly interconnected world.



About Avtron Power Solutions

Avtron Power Solutions is the global leading provider of load banks and other power testing solutions, serving a wide range of industries including data centers, critical power, renewable energy, and industrial manufacturing. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Avtron Power Solutions delivers reliable and effective solutions that ensure critical power is available when the world needs it. For more information about Avtron Power Solutions please visit http://www.avtronpower.com.

About Hidden Harbor Capital Partners

Hidden Harbor Capital Partners is a private equity firm which helps create business success stories by building teams focused on execution. We believe that great companies are built on a strong group of people as their foundation, and that businesses succeed when they are intensely focused on executing a small set of well-defined objectives. Hidden Harbor currently has assets under management of more than $1.9 billion and is investing out of its second fund, a $450 million vehicle. To learn more, visit http://www.hh-cp.com and our page on LinkedIn.

