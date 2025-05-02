NIA RENEE, RECENTLY SELECTED AS TOP DV ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Nia Renee will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nia Renee, was recently selected as Top DV Advocate of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than a decade of experience in the industry, Nia Renee has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she is a certified speaker and certified coach who empowers individuals to reclaim their confidence, set healthy boundaries, and rebuild fulfilling relationships after trauma. Nia is the Founder of How To Love A Battered Woman™️, LLC, a full-time coaching and motivational speaking practice. Nia Renee has guided countless individuals through the aftermath of narcissistic abuse and emotional trauma, helping them reclaim their power and rebuild their lives.Nia Renee's story is one of unwavering strength and triumph. Having endured childhood abuse, abusive relationships and survived six brain surgeries, she now channels her lived experiences to inspire and uplift others. Whether speaking on stage, coaching one-on-one, or partnering with nonprofit organizations, her mission remains clear: to create safe, transformative spaces for healing, growth, and empowerment.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to narcissistic abuse recovery coaching, workshop facilitation and course creation, relationship coaching with a focus on boundaries, self-discovery, and confidence building, as well as chronic illness and disability advocacy.While building her business, Nia Renee earned a Master's degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Northern Colorado (2021–2024), following her Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. Her educational foundation provided the structure and insight to support her work in coaching, motivational speaking, and advocacy.Throughout her illustrious career, Nia Renee has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection Top DV Advocate of the Year 2025.In addition to her successful career, Nia Renee is also the creator of The Intentional Dating Workbook and Letters To You (both available on Amazon). She has made national impact as a featured model in New York Fashion Week 2024—championing inclusivity for people with disabilities and chronic illness.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Nia Renee for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Nia Renee is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Nia Renee attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: www.howtoloveabatteredwoman.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

