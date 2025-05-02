Border Patrol conducts targeted enforcement operations in Maine

HOULTON, Maine — The United States Border Patrol has been conducting targeted enforcement operations over the past 10 days resulting in the apprehension of 39 illegal aliens from the countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and China. The operation resulted in arrests in the towns of Oquossoc, Mechanic Falls, Madawaska, Dresden, Palmira, Rangeley, Madison, Augusta and Houlton, Maine.

The arrested subjects face immigration charges under various sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act, including 25 charges under INA §1182, 27 charges under INA §212, 6 charges under INA §237(a)(1)(B), and 5 charges under INA §1227. Several of the subjects also have documented criminal histories, including offenses such as assault and battery on a family member, criminal possession of a weapon, and theft. Furthermore, one subject has been accepted for prosecution under 8 U.S.C. §1326 for Reentry after Deportation, which carries significant criminal penalties. All subjects are currently in custody pending further legal proceedings.

Targeted operations occurred within multiple communities in Maine using detailed intelligence reporting to identify, locate, and arrest criminal aliens. Border Patrol Agents in Maine have apprehended more illegal aliens this year than in all of 2024. “The United States Border Patrol will continue ongoing operations to target criminal aliens for arrest, prosecution, and removal proceedings as appropriate.” said Houlton Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Craig Shepley. “All of these efforts are for the safety and security for the State of Maine and the U.S. as a whole.”

The security and integrity of our nation’s borders is the primary objective of the United States Border Patrol, and the agency will utilize all means at its disposal to achieve this end. If you are found to be in the United States illegally or are operating within the framework of an illegal smuggling operation, you will be caught, and consequences will be delivered.

However, if you are present in the U.S. illegally, self-deportation through CBP Home can preserve your immigration options in the future. You can start the process by visiting the CBP Home App at https://go.dhs.gov/wqB.